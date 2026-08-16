Louder, Wilder, and Unapologetic: 3 Rock Vocalists Who Proved the 1970s Were Unmatched

These three rock vocalists were titans of their era. Moreover, they remain untouchable in modernity. Revisit these timeless voices as evidence of one claim: the 1970s had unmatched vocal talent.

[RELATED: 7 Choruses From the 1970s I Can’t Help but Sing Along to Every Time]

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Freddie Mercury

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We have to start here with the obvious. Freddie Mercury’s vocals are still unmatched to this day. Though Queen found a more than suitable match with Adam Lambert, nothing could erase the memory of what this band sounded like in their heyday. Mercury’s vocals were a powerhouse, to say the least. His belt was like a bolt of lightning. His more intimate vocals were just as charged.

We don’t really have rock vocalists like this anymore. Most rock is more subdued these days. Perhaps the 1970s frame of mind is making a comeback in recent years. But if we want a dose of the real thing, we have Mercury’s tenure to revisit. And many of us do so, often and willingly.

Ann Wilson

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Moving on to another golden-throated rock vocalist, we have Heart’s Ann Wilson. Though this band would hit their arena rock heyday in the 1980s, they laid the groundwork in the 1970s. Always present were Wilson’s crystal-clear vocals and agility. Take their name-making “Barracuda”, for example. This 1977 release set this frontwoman apart from her peers.

Even today, hearing someone trying to go toe to toe with Wilson in a cover of this song is like watching someone climb Mount Everest. If you saw the title of this track pop up on a karaoke screen, you might whisper a quick prayer for the brave soul taking it on. Wilson has one of those vocals that leaves us in awe of its force every time we hear it.

Steven Tyler

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The 1970s saw many vocalists take on a shrieking style. From Robert Plant to Steven Tyler, these vocalists were characteristic of this era and helped build the mystique of rock. We’re focusing on the latter name there, revisiting the talent of the Aerosmith frontman.

Even today, Tyler is still recognized as one of the most impressive rock vocalists ever. His voice is so singular, there’s no mistaking it for anyone else when it comes on. Like the first two artists on this list, you can’t really compete with Tyler. You might be able to appease audiences by hitting the same notes, but the quality will never be the same.

(Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)