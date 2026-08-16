3 Songs From the 1970s That Will Instantly Turn You Into a Classic Rock Fan

When it comes to classic rock, the 1970s had the genre on lock. The era practically had a monopoly on the bombastic, buzzy music. Indeed, it featured big-name bands with even bigger sounds.

Here below, that’s just what we wanted to explore. We wanted to dive headfirst into the aesthetic to highlight some terrific tracks. These are three songs from the 1970s that will instantly turn you into a classic rock fan.

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“Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd from ‘Wish You Were Here’ (1975)

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Not only is this a song many young people learn on guitar when they are just starting out, but the tune is also one of the best and most beloved classic rock songs of the 1970s. One of the reasons it has found so many fans is because of how personal it is. In many ways, the track is an ode to Pink Floyd founder Syd Barrett, who had to leave the band shortly after its founding because of mental health issues. Indeed, there are many reasons to appreciate this offering. Just pick which you like best!

“Over The Hills And Far Away” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Houses Of The Holy’ (1973)

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Did Led Zeppelin ever write or release a bad track? Truly, music fans looking for a classic rock education can dive into any album or tune by the British-born group and likely enjoy what they discover. But on this acoustic-driven song, we find our group at the peak of their powers in 1973. Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham comprised perhaps the greatest classic rock foursome ever. And the catchy, powerful “Over The Hills And Far Away” is a perfect example of why.

“Barracuda” by Heart from ‘Little Queen’ (1977)

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You can’t talk 1970s classic rock without mentioning Heart. The band, which formed in the Pacific Northwest, was in many ways linked to Led Zeppelin. They were sibling bands, mirroring one another’s sky-scraping vocals and mesmerizing guitar rhythms. On “Barracuda”, the core of the rock band—the Wilson sisters (Ann and Nancy)—take a shot at the male-dominated world of rock journalism. At the time, they’d had enough of inappropriate questions about their gender and sexuality. So, they produced an uppercut of a track and showed why they were nothing to mess with. That’s an empowering thing for one and all.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns