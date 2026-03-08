3 Country Songs That Sparked Backlash When They Hit the Airwaves

Many songs prove controversial when they are first released. Some artists choose to be controversial, while others are blindsided by the audience’s reactions. The three country songs below all became controversial upon release for various reasons.

“Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” sparked backlash when it was released, as many listeners thought it wasn’t country enough. Nowadays, this song feels right in line with what country has evolved into, but at the time of its release, it was an outlier. Many country purists thought this track muddied the genre, bringing hip-hop influences into the mix.

For every naysayer in the mix, there were more people who loved this song, helping bro-country to come into effect. This song completely shook up the country world. And, as every trailblazer knows, not everyone will be on board from the get-go. Not everyone wanted bro-country to become commonplace, but there was no stopping this phenomenon once Florida Georgia Line released this hit.

“Follow Your Arrow” by Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow” wasn’t the norm for country when it was released. Musgraves brought up topics and ideals that many of her peers hadn’t even begun to consider. It made Musgraves a counterculture hero but also earned her a fair share of complaints.

The criticism of this song went so far that radio stations refused to play it. By creating this song, Musgraves attempted to bring country into the modern era, but it also shone a brighter light on the ways the genre was refusing to change. In the end, any flak Musgraves got was minuscule compared to the stalwart fan base she earned by bravely speaking her mind.

“Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)” by Toby Keith

Lots of emotions were flying around post 9/11. No one really knew how to categorize the immense pain across the country and, moreover, didn’t know how to address it. Artists used their craft to address the situation in countless ways. One of the most famous responses to this tragic event in country music was Toby Keith’s “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American).”

Many country fans supported Keith’s strong, militant message, while others thought it was the wrong note to strike while the country was mourning. The diverse responses to this song helped make it famous, or infamous, depending on your position.

