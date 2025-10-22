3 Country Songs That Taught Us Everything We Need To Know About Life

Country music has always prided itself on telling the truth about life. Country songwriters have cornered the market on life lessons. Though “three chords and the truth” is a tad cliché at this point, it holds up. From ways to get us through the bad days to grounding us during life’s unpredictable moments, the three country songs below taught us everything we need to know about life.

“The Dance” (Garth Brooks)

There is very little that is predictable about life. Things don’t always pan out the way we’d hope. But there is a beauty in that unpredictability that can’t be ignored. Garth Brooks shares that sentiment in “The Dance.”

To miss all the misfortunes of life, we’d have to miss out on the good times too. I could’ve missed the pain / But I’d had to miss the dance, Brooks sings in this country classic. It’s a truth that rings true decades after this song was released.

“You’re Gonna Miss This” (Trace Adkins)

We often fall into the trap of wishing our lives away. There is always somewhere to go—something to strive for. While that kind of ambition is laudable, it can ruin our perception of the present. Or as Trace Adkins once put it, You’re gonna miss this, you’re gonna want this back / You’re gonna wish these days, hadn’t gone by so fast.

Adkins delivered the perfect song for all who struggle to be in the present. It’s a sonic reminder to cherish what we have while we have it. Who couldn’t use that reminder from time to time?

“Rainbow” (Kacey Musgraves)

Lastly, on our list of country songs that taught us everything about life, we have a Kacey Musgraves hit. It’s easy to be bogged down by struggle. We all have our own set. But Musgraves reminded us of a simple truth in 2018: Well, darlin’, I’m just tryin’ to tell ya / That there’s always been a rainbow hangin’ over your head.

Musgraves offers an outsider perspective, nudging us to find the silver lining. If you could see what I see, you’d be blinded by the colors / Yellow, red, and orange, and green, and at least a million others, she sings. We all tend to focus on the bad, but if we can see past it, we’ll find the positive hiding just around the corner.

