The Veneration of Mimi: Mariah Carey to Be Honored as the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year

On the heels of being presented with the MTV Video Vanguard Award in September, Mariah Carey is set to receive another prestigious honor in the coming months. The pop diva has been chosen as MusiCares’ 2026 Person of the Year.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a press release, Carey will be recognized for “her extraordinary career [and] her long-standing commitment to supporting communities and people in need.” Mariah will be honored during the 35th annual Person of the Year benefit gala on January 30, 2026, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

[RELATED: How Mariah Carey’s Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs Is a Full-Circle Moment—Nearly Three Decades in the Making]

The event takes place two days before the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, which will be held at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Carey reacted to the news by posting a message on her social media pages.

“I’m so honored to be named the 2026 [MusiCares] Person of the Year,” she wrote. “Grateful to be celebrated through this special #GRAMMY Week event, raising vital funds to support the music community year-round.”

Meanwhile, Theresa Wolters, executive director of the MusiCares organization, issued a statement about Carey being presented the 2026 Person of the Year honor.

“Mariah Carey’s influence extends far beyond her remarkable artistry,” Wolters said. “She has used her platform consistently to provide tangible support to communities, whether through disaster relief, youth empowerment, or programs that help those facing barriers to opportunity. Her work exemplifies the values at the heart of MusiCares: creating systems of care that lift people up and ensure music professionals and communities can thrive. Honoring her as Person of the Year celebrates both her incredible musical legacy and her dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

More About the Person of Year Gala and MusiCares

The MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony is held annually during Grammy Week. The event, which includes a cocktail reception and dinner, is highlighted by a tribute concert featuring well-known artists celebrating the honoree’s music and philanthropic contributions.

The gala raises funds for MusiCares, a non-profit organization established by The Recoding Academy. The charity provides various programs geared at aiding musicians and music professionals, including health services, addiction recovery, disaster relief, and emergency support.

Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. also issued a statement about Carey being honored as the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year.

“[Mariah is] a true creative force and once-in-a-generation talent,” Mason said. “Her artistry and her voice have helped shape the sound of our times. We look forward to celebrating her remarkable career on this very special night.”

Previous MusiCares Person of the Year Honorees

The 2025 Person of the Year honoree was The Grateful Dead. Other previous recipients include such legendary artists as Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Billy Joel, U2’s Bono, Brian Wilson, Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, Neil Young, Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Lionel Richie, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton, Aerosmith, Smokey Robinson, Joni Mitchell, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Other Recent News About Mariah Carey

In September, Carey released her 16th studio album, Here for It All. It peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Mariah currently is on tour in Australia, with shows scheduled on October 24 in Perth and October 25 in Docklands. She also has a pair of concerts lined up in Yokohama, Japan, on November 1 and 2.

Carey then will return to the U.S., where she’ll play a 10-date engagement in Las Vegas. Mariah’s “Christmastime in Las Vegas” residency will take place at the Park MGM resort’s Dolby Live venue, running from November 28 through December 13.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)