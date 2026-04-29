Born on This Day in 1943, the Lead Singer of the Band That Shaped Modern Country Music and Performed With Everyone From Johnny Cash to Paul Simon

On this day (April 29) in 1943, Duane Allen, lead singer for the Oak Ridge Boys, was born in Cunningham, Texas. Before joining the influential vocal group, he studied music in college, earning a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M. While in college, he was a member of a top-tier choral group that toured internationally. Today, he remains a major driving force in the group he has fronted for 60 years.

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Allen began following his passion for music early in life. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Texas A&M. While working toward the degree, he focused on piano, voice, and composition, all of which would help propel him to stardom years later. While in college, he starred in a production of Annie Get Your Gun and toured with “an elite choral group,” according to the Oak Ridge Boys website.

The Oak Ridge Boys had been going strong for a little more than 20 years. The group started as Willy Fowler and the Georgia Clodhoppers in 1943. Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, the group regularly performed in nearby Oak Ridge during World War II. As a result, they eventually changed their name to the Oak Ridge Quartet. Several lineup and name changes took place over the next two decades.

Finally, in 1964, William Lee Golden joined the group. Two years later, he suggested Allen, a baritone, be hired to sing lead. Richard Sterban joined the group in 1972. The next year, Joe Bonsall joined, completing the band’s most successful and best-known lineup.

The Oak Ridge Boys Switch Genres

The Oak Ridge Boys started as a gospel group. They were still focused on sacred songs when Duane Allen joined them more than 20 years later. However, they began to shift to country music after their modern lineup formed.

In 1973, after the late, great Joe Bonsall completed the modern lineup, the Oaks were one of the biggest gospel groups in the United States. They had already won three Grammy Awards and multiple Dove Awards. That was also the year they signed a major label deal. After singing on Johnny Cash’s “Praise the Lord and Pass the Soup,” he helped them ink a deal with Columbia Records, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, that contract ended after a pair of unsuccessful albums.

Country Music Success

Before long, Jim Halsey began managing the group. He believed that they were a hit away from being country music’s newest stars. They signed with ABC/Dot Records and released “Y’all Come Back Saloon” in 1977. It reached No. 3 on the country chart. Soon, they were sending singles to the top of the chart. “I’ll Be True to You,” “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight,” and “(I’m Settin’) Fancy Free” helped put them on the map.

The members of the Oaks carried their influences with them, bringing a blend of sounds to the country landscape. They were topping the country chart with a more contemporary sound, and the industry noticed. Before long, producers and labels were reaching for the slick sound that the Oaks had already perfected.

Over the years, the group has appeared on recordings from a variety of artists. They joined Paul Simon for “Slip Slidin’ Away” in 1977. In 1982, the group sang backing vocals on Con Hunley’s “Oh Girl.” The Oaks appeared on Joe Sun’s “You Make Me Want to Sing.” They also did two singles with Brenda Lee– “Broken Trust” in 1980 and “Just for the Moment” two years later. In 1986, they appeared on Barbara Mandrell’s “When You Get to the Heart.”

The Oak Ridge Boys’ most successful collaboration was with George Jones. They sang on his single “Same Ole Me,” which was a No. 5 country hit.

Duane Allen Behind the Scenes

The Oak Ridge Boys likely wouldn’t be where they are today without Duane Allen. This isn’t just due to his incredible vocal contributions. He is also a shrewd businessman. His acumen kept them on firm financial footing while they transitioned from gospel to country music. Today, he is still managing finances for the band and their extensive team. He also has a keen ear for music and enjoys finding new songs to work into the group’s repertoire.

More than that, he underwrites a scholarship for music students at Texas A&M, helping generations of musicians further their skills.

He is a member of the Texas Music Hall of Fame, the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of the Oak Ridge Boys.

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