35 Years Ago, Alan Jackson Released a Song That Turned a Bar Gig Into a 3-Week No. 1

On this day (April 29) in 1991, Alan Jackson released “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” as the lead single from his album of the same name. That summer, it became his second consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Moreover, it proved that a few good songwriters could turn something as mundane as a break between sets into a hit song.

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Jackson released his debut single, “Blue Blooded Woman,” in 1989, and it missed the top 40. The next year, the remaining four singles from his debut album were top 5 hits. The final single, “I’d Love You All Over Again,” kicked off a run of four consecutive chart-toppers. He went on to dominate the chart for the rest of the decade, sending another dozen songs to the top of the tally before the turn of the century.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2008, Alan Jackson Released the Summer Single That Brought 90s Country Fun to the New Millennium]

Alan Jackson Turns a Bar Gig Into a Big Hit

Like many of his best songs, Alan Jackson holds a writing credit on “Don’t Rock the Jukebox.” He co-penned the song with Roger Murrah and his longtime producer, Keith Stegall. As he has done several times over the years, he pulled inspiration directly from his life to write this song.

“I wanna tell you a little story about an incident that happened on the road a couple years ago when me and my band, the Strayhorns, were playing this little truck stop lounge up in Doswell, Virginia,” Jackson said in the opening moments of the song’s music video. They had been playing the same spot for nearly a week, keeping the dance floor full.

During a particularly long night, Jackson and the band took a break before going back to work. “I took a break and walked over to the jukebox. Roger, my bass player, was already over there reading the records. I leaned up on the corner of it, and one of the legs was broken off,” he recalled. The jukebox wobbled, and Roger told Jackson, “Don’t rock the jukebox.” The comment stuck in his head and later became a hit song.

While talking about his 2008 album Good Time, Jackson revealed that “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” wasn’t the only song that was inspired by an off-handed comment. “I’ve found, typically, that some of the better hooks come from just being with a group of people when everybody’s just talking, saying a bunch of nonsense,” he said. “A lot of times, somebody will phrase something differently. It’ll be something you’ve heard 100 times, but the way the phrase it will sound like a song. Just the way they put the words together will sound like a song title.”

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