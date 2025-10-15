On This Day in 2009, Garth Brooks Returned to the Spotlight After Being Made an Offer He Couldn’t Refuse

On this day (October 15) in 2009, Garth Brooks announced the end of his retirement and the beginning of a residency in Las Vegas. The announcement came nine years after the country megastar chose to step away from the spotlight to focus on his family. He told fans that he would be back when his youngest daughter finished high school. However, when the perfect offer fell in his lap, he signed on the dotted line and came back early.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Brooks came to a crossroads in 2000. He and his first wife, Sandy Mahl, were going through a divorce. At the same time, they shared three daughters. With everything going on in his personal life, he announced he would go into semi-retirement in October 2000. During this time, he still played a handful of concerts, supported charitable foundations, and released a studio album, a holiday album, and two compilations. However, he refused to embark on a large-scale tour. Instead, he opted to spend time at home with his kids. Then came real estate mogul Steve Wynn.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1990, Garth Brooks Was at No. 1 with a Signature Song Inspired by an Unpaid Diner Bill]

Wynn is a real estate developer known for his connection to several luxury casinos in Las Vegas, including The Mirage, the Bellagio, and the Golden Nugget. He offered Brooks a residency at Encore Las Vegas.

Garth Brooks Announces His Las Vegas Residency

On October 15, 2009, Garth Brooks took the stage at the Encore Theatre with Steve Wynn to announce his weekend residency.

The pair met while Brooks was in Las Vegas. “[Wynn] started talking about bringing this show, bringing Garth Brooks, just Garth and a guitar, to people. He said he thought it was something he thought people should hear. I thought that was sweet, but I told him he couldn’t afford me,” Brooks told the assembled crowd. After a brief pause and a quiet chuckle, he added, “I was wrong.”

The details of their agreement have been kept private. However, Wynn gave Brooks access to a private jet to make his weekly commute from Oklahoma to Sin City easier. The residency resulted in 186 acoustic shows between 2009 and 2013.

Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images