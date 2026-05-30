3 Country Songs That Would Probably Hit No. 1 if They Came Out Today (And Here’s Why)

Some of these country songs went to No. 1 back in the day, and some didn’t. Regardless, here’s why they’d probably do pretty well on the charts now, based on some of the tracks that had a moment this year.

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“Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait

Why this song never went to No. 1 is still a head-scratcher to me. “Amarillo By Morning” is one of George Strait‘s most popular songs to this day. Honestly, it’s crazy that this tune got stuck at No. 4.

If we’re judging our hit potential based on the insane run that a song like “Choosin’ Texas” had this year, I’d say another song about Texas with that neotraditional sound has a pretty safe shot at success.

“These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra

Say what you want, but sassy female songs are in. Sound-wise, this song isn’t really comparable to a lot of our modern sassy stars (Megan Moroney, etc.). Again though, I think that honky-tonk sound would be half the appeal. Honestly, this song totally sounds like something Miranda Lambert or Lainey Wilson could pull off if given the opportunity.

“These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” actually did go No. 1 in 1966 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it a crossover success.

“You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn

If you fell in love with Riley Green and Ella Langley’s “You Look Like You Love Me” just like the rest of us, there are definitely a couple of old country duets that I think you’d really enjoy.

One of those is “You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Although this 1978 hit isn’t quite as romantic as some of Green and Langley’s duets together, it has that same sass that can be found in “You Look Like You Love Me”, especially in the chorus.

In this duet, Twitty and Lynn sing about how love can change a person, for better or for worse.

And you’re the reason our kids are ugly, little darling

Ah, but looks ain’t everything

And money ain’t everything

But I love you just the same.

This one didn’t go to No. 1 when it was released. But I have no doubt it would be a hit if it came out today.

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