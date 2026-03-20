3 Country Vocal Performances That Still Give Us Goosebumps

Country music isn’t known for its flashy vocals. It’s a subtler genre than pop, which often features vocal “divas.” Nevertheless, country music does have its fair share of unmatched vocalists. Take the three performances from country superstars below for proof of that fact.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley at CMA Awards 2025

It’s not every day that an artist sounds as good live as they do on tape. Ella Langley proved she was more than just an expert songwriter at the 2025 CMA Awards while performing her runaway hit, “Choosin’ Texas.”

[RELATED: Ella Langley Reflects on Mental Health Breakthrough That Led to New Song, “Loving Life Again”]

This song is pretty much ubiquitous on country radio at this point. There’s not a country fan who doesn’t know this hit, furthering Langley’s star. But you can’t tell from a recording alone what someone will sound like live. Langley put any worries (not that there were any) that she couldn’t deliver on stage to bed with this stunning and emotional CMA moment.

“I Think I’m In Love With You” — Chris Stapleton Featuring Dua Lipa at ACM Awards 2024

While one might think this performance only showcases Dua Lipa’s versatility, their duet at the 2024 ACM Awards actually flexed just how universal Chris Stapleton is as well. For most country fans, listening to “I Think I’m In Love With You” is a smoky, yet distinctly country experience. With the addition of Lipa’s sound and personal iconography, this song becomes a certified genre-blender with no firm boundaries.

Stapleton’s vocals come through like a warm breeze in this performance. It’s so effortless for him, and this duet proves that. It’s like watching someone breathe to hear Stapleton sing. It’s the kind of vocal talent that only comes along once in a few generations.

“Hang Tight Honey” — Lainey Wilson at CMA Fest 2024

There’s a reason Lainey Wilson has won Entertainer of the Year multiple times. Her stage presence is unmatched in modern country, and her vocals are endlessly exciting. She’s like a shot of whiskey when she hits the stage, instantly firing up the audience. All of this was proven in her performance of “Hang Tight Honey” at CMA Fest 2024.

Wilson’s vocals sound just as strong here as they do in the recorded version of this hit. She bounds around the stage, all while not missing a beat.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)