AC/DC’s Stevie Young Rushed to Hospital After Concert

There from the beginning, Angus and Malcolm Young watched AC/DC completely take over rock music when releasing hits like “Highway to Hell”, “Thunderstruck”, and “T.N.T.” Selling over 200 million albums, the band entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. Sadly, the years of success didn’t come without heartbreak as Malcolm passed away in 2017. Taking over for the musician was none other than Stevie Young. Having spent years with the group, Stevie was recently rushed to the hospital after a concert in Argentina.

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Traveling to Buenos Aires for a concert, the band took the stage for what seemed like a usual performance. But afterwards, the crew turned their attention to Stevie, who needed to be transported to a nearby medical facility.

Not releasing too many details surrounding what led Stevie to go to the hospital, a spokesperson said, “Out of an abundance of caution, he was admitted to a local hospital where he is undergoing ​a full battery of tests.”

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When Will Stevie Young Return To AC/DC

While not knowing what happened to Stevie, the musician appeared to be in great hands as the crew decided to take extra precautions. As for what this means for the rest of their tour, the spokesperson insisted that Stevie would be back on stage for Monday’s show. “Stevie is doing well and ​is in good spirits. He is looking forward to getting on stage on Monday.”

Thanks to President Javier Milei, AC/DC has gained a faithful following in Argentina. The president has consistently praised the group and even performed a few of their songs during his rallies.

When traveling to the area, AC/DC once performed at the Estadio Monumental. One of the largest stadiums in all of South America, the band attracted nearly 200,000 screaming fans when stepping onto the stage.

Although the years brought both success and pain, AC/DC has continued to push forward, proving their resilience time and time again. And with Stevie expected to return, the band shows no signs of slowing down.

For now, all eyes remain on Stevie. While the scare raised concern, the moment served as another reminder of just how much AC/DC has endured and why their story continues to resonate with fans.



(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)