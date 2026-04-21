3 Covers of 80s Songs That Sound Nothing Like the Original (But We’re Not Mad About It)

Nothing revives a classic song like a cover from a different genre. Here are three covers of 80s jams that don’t sound anything like the original. But honestly, we’re kind of into it.

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“Take On Me” by Aha (Covered by: Lake Street Dive)

Some might argue that the synth-pop goodness of the song is what makes A-ha’s “Take On Me” what it is. After hearing this cover, though, you might change your mind. Lake Street Dive gives “Take On Me” a whole new feel, which takes you back to the speakeasies of the 30s rather than the big stages of the 80s. You might want to have your best swing dance moves ready for this one.

“Dancing With Myself” by Billy Idol (Covered by: Maren Morris)

Morris’ pop-country rendition of “Dancing With Myself” isn’t something we ever thought to ask for, but now it’s one thing we can’t imagine living without. Initially released by the band Gen X in 1980, and later redone by frontman Billy Idol in 1981, the first versions of this song present it in a more punk-rock light.

Originally, “Dancing With Myself” was a bit of a commercial failure, at least until an almost five-minute-long version found success in the dance club scene. I’m still waiting for people to discover this cover, which, like “Dancing With Myself”, should probably be getting a moment of its own right about now.

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman (Covered by: Luke Combs)

As far as 80s covers go, this one is a classic. Originally released in 1988 as Tracy Chapman’s debut single, “Fast Car” has continued to be one of the most enduring hits of the 80s, for fans of every genre. It continues to resonate so much that when Luke Combs did his own version, it earned him the CMA Song of the Year award in 2023.

“I didn’t record this song for recognition; I didn’t record it to try to have a career moment. I recorded it because I love it, I love music, and I love what that song has meant to me throughout my entire life,” Combs shared after receiving the award. “You know what I mean. It’s something that reminds me of me and my dad, and you know, the song that I’ll play for my son, and a song that will ultimately go down in my history, too.”

Photo by: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy