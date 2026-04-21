Look: Megan Moroney Recreates Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Cover, Praises the “Inspiring” Singer

Megan Moroney is channelling her inner Dolly Parton. For People‘s World’s Most Beautiful issue, Moroney threw it back to 1974 by recreating the icon’s Jolene cover.

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Moroney nailed the recreation. She donned two wigs, a striped jumpsuit, and Parton’s minimal beauty look to transform into the country legend.

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Making it all the more special is the fact that Moroney is currently 28, the same age Parton was when the LP was released.

“It’s inspiring to think [of] the road ahead, even though right now seems so crazy and I’m so just in the middle of it,” Moroney told the outlet. “I was even saying today, I wonder if in however many years when I’m Dolly’s age, if some younger artist is going to be dressing up like me and recreating one of my album shoots.”

“I always find it inspiring when I get to do stuff like this because it’s like, you never know what’s going to happen,” she added. “And I see a lot of myself in her.”

As for how she relates to Parton, Moroney pointed to the singer’s signature style.

“She’s always thought more is more, and I’m right there with you, girl—I love dressing up,” Moroney said. “She’s always been super confident, knows exactly who she is; she’s kind and gracious, talented, over-the-top in some ways, but she really embraces it, so that’s always been inspiring to me.’”

Megan Moroney Gushes Over Dolly Parton

Moroney’s love for Parton is more than skin deep, though.

“As someone who also loves to dress up, wear a lot of makeup, have a lot of hair, I think owning it and just knowing that this is all fun, but who I am on the inside is the most important part,” she said. “I don’t know Dolly personally, but I think she has a heart of gold, the way that she gives back and how gracious and kind she is.”

And then, of course, there’s Parton’s music, which Moroney has been a fan of for as long as she can remember.

“I must have learned the songs in the womb,” Moroney said. “I don’t remember an age where I learned these songs; I feel like I was born and I knew them.”

“So I blame my mom for playing a lot of Dolly Parton in the car,” she added. “I grew up in a household where it was like, ‘In this house, we respect Dolly Parton.’”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify