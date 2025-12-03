3 “Cringe” Songs From the 1990s That People Still Listen to Today

Some people say that “cringe” or corny songs don’t age well. While that might be true to music fans who take their taste slightly too seriously, it isn’t the case for us, as even songs that the general public has deemed “cringe” serve an invaluable purpose. To us, that invaluable purpose is humor. So you might think these three songs from the 1990s are “cringe,” and they are a little, but they make people laugh, and that is why many still listen to them today.

“With Arms Wide Open” by Creed

In recent years, Creed’s 1999 single “With Arms Wide Open” has been a staple in social media meme culture, especially amongst men. Following its initial release, this single went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000. 25 years or so later, it has rekindled its popularity, but not entirely for the same reason.

Now, it’s difficult to pinpoint why exactly this has become a “cringe” song. Though it surely has to do with Scott Stapp’s sometimes intelligible vocal delivery. Consequently, it’s pretty fun to sing along to because you really don’t have to know the words, just mimic the sounds. Regardless, it’s back and arguably better than ever, and you can’t argue with success.

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

We’ve featured this song on countless amounts of lists for countless amounts of reasons. However, there is no arguing with the song’s longevity, so we will keep mentioning it when it is appropriate. Ever since its release in 1992, people have loved to sing and dance to Billy Ray Cyrus’ smash hit “Achy Breaky Heart”. In the 2020s, that still seems to be the case, but a different attitude has grown around the single.

Members of Gen Z grew up with Billy Ray Cyrus, but not as a musician. Rather, as an actor co-starring alongside his daughter, Miley Cyrus, in the show Hannah Montana. For that reason, and for the incidental comedic undertone of this song, people of the generation have kept pressing play on this 1990s No. 1 country hit.

“Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex

Everything about this song is fairly absurd, but that was seemingly Rednex’s intention. For just over 30 years, this song has been a staple at children’s birthday parties, karaoke bars, and other miscellaneous events and parties. The reason why that is: it’s pretty hilarious to see what people are going to do when this song comes on.

We can all likely agree on the fact that this is no masterpiece of a song, but it is incredibly funny. Hence, it has stayed somewhat relevant in a “cringe” fashion ever since its release in 1994. Also, it might not be all that relevant, but this single did peak at No. 25 on the Hot 100 after its release.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images