3 Quick Facts About the Blood Brothers, the Blues-Rock Band Fronted by Bill Murray

‘Tis the season—tonight, NBC travels to Music City for a very special Christmas in Nashville. Hosted by country star Trisha Yearwood, the program will feature performances from Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina, The War and Treaty, Trace Adkins, and… Ne-Yo and Bill Murray? That’s right—in addition to a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and even an Academy Award nod, the legendary Caddyshack star helms a blues-rock band called the Blood Brothers. Before you tune into Christmas in Nashville at 10 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Dec. 3, here are three things you need to know about Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Bill Murray Joined the Blood Brothers Almost By Accident

Founded in 2002 by guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, the Blood Brothers specialize in covering hits from artists like the Kinks. Bill Murray got involved with the Blood Brothers via his own “blood brother,” John, who booked the band to perform at last year’s annual Murray Brothers’ Caddyshack Golf Tournament. (Yes, the event takes its name from the seminal 1980 film Caddyshack.)

The former Saturday Night Live standout jumped onstage with the group for a spontaneous performance of a song from his favorite bands, the Rascals. From that moment on, it was Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers.

2. His First Performance Took Place in a Familiar Place

Bill Murray’s first official performance with the Blood Brothers took place last January in Chicago. Hailing from nearby Evanston, the Windy City is also the place that birthed Murray’s comedy career. He got his start at Second City, Chicago’s oldest improvisational theater troupe.

“If you can’t engage with the crowd, what’s the point?” guest guitarist Jimmy Vivino told the Boston Herald in October 2025. “Watching Bill get off on stage is a perfect example of that. His charisma and his ability to connect is an amazing thing to behold.”

[RELATED: “To the Haters, He Literally Bowed Before Stepping Into the Circle”: R&B Star Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut and Country Fans Have a Lot To Say]

3. It Isn’t His First Musical Venture

While primarily known for his comedic acting roles, Bill Murray has previously dabbled in music. In 2017, the Lost in Translation star recorded a studio album, New Worlds, featuring singing and literary recitations with classical musicians

Featured image by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images