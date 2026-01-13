3 Debut Albums From the 1960s That Were Initially Flops, but Are Now Revered As Masterpieces

Starting anything and getting one’s feet off the ground is difficult, and it’s supposed to be. An achievement that happens overnight is great, don’t get us wrong, but the better achievement, in our opinion, is the one that takes time, and quite possibly a lot of it. This notion is the same for any endeavor, including musicians and their debut albums, because most debut albums don’t perform well initially. But as their respective musicians garner more respect and notoriety, so do they. That being said, here are three debut albums from the 1960s that were initially flops, but are now revered as masterpieces.

‘Bob Dylan’ by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan‘s self-titled debut album was not commercially successful in the slightest. Released in 1962, the album featured a young Dylan singing mostly cover songs. Sidenote, that fact always surprises us. Given that Dylan’s strength is songwriting, why wouldn’t he and record executives want to show that off?

Regardless, the album showcased a young, hungry, and fairly undeveloped Dylan. Consequently, as time has gone by, fans of his have started to respect the album as the force that put his iconic career in motion. Furthermore, songs on the albums that have become Dylan staples include “House Of The Risin’ Sun”, “Song To Woody”, and “Man Of Constant Sorrow”.

‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ by Nico and The Velvet Underground

Released in 1967, The Velvet Underground & Nico is certainly one of the most important records in rock ‘n’ roll history. However, folks have crafted that perspective after decades and decades of close listening and historical analysis. When this album came off the press, that was not the case whatsoever.

Following the release of the album, it debuted at No. 199 on the Billboard 200 and went on to peak at No. 171. Furthermore, in its first five years, it reportedly sold only 30,000 copies. Needless to say, Lou Reed, Nico, and the rest of the group weren’t raking it in. Although they did create an album that aged like fine wine.

‘And Then I Wrote’ by Willie Nelson

In country music, one of the most underrated debut albums is Willie Nelson‘s 1962, And Then I Wrote. The album failed to chart, but for Nelson, it was an enormous success as it established him as a songwriter and further introduced his talents to the country music world of Nashville, Tennessee.

Some of the history-changing singles featured on the album include “Hello Walls”, “Crazy”, “Funny”, and “How Time Slips Away”. While these three songs didn’t initially become hits for Nelson, they were hits for Faron Young, Patsy Cline, and Billy Walker.

