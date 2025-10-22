3 Debut Albums From the 1980s That Are Easily the Greatest of All Time

When listing some of the greatest debut albums of all time, folks often mention Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, and The Who. What is the common denominator of all those selections? They are all either from the 1960s or the 1970s. While both those decades did, in fact, produce some of the greatest debut albums of all time, so did the 1980s. That being said, here are three debut albums from the 1980s that are easily the greatest of all time.

‘Boy’ by U2

U2‘s 1980 debut album, Boy, wasn’t the album that made the Irish rock band an international success. Rather, that album came seven years later with the release of Joshua Tree in 1987. Despite Boy not launching U2 to the world, it is still a phenomenal album and foreshadowed the years of greatness that were to come.

“I Will Follow”, “Into The Heart”, and “Another Time, Another Place” are a few of our favorites on the album. Following its release, Boy peaked at No. 52 on the United Kingdom charts and at No. 63 on the Billboard 200.

‘Licensed to Ill’ by Beastie Boys

The Beastie Boys‘ debut album, Licensed to Ill, very well might just be the most successful and groundbreaking debut album of all time. Aside from the music, the Beastie Boys’ 1986 debut album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Also, thanks to this No. 1 placement, it was the first-ever hip-hop album to reach No. 1 on the chart.

Remaining at No. 1 on the chart for seven consecutive weeks, the Beastie Boys set the tone for the late 1980s and the early 1990s. Without this album, there is no telling what the trajectory of rap music would have looked like.

‘Too Fast For Love’ by Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe‘s entrance into the music scene was violent, obnoxious, and as in-your-face as in-your-face can get. They accomplished such an entry not only with their memorable disposition but also with their 1981 debut album, Too Fast For Love.

Following its 1981 release, Too Fast For Love peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard 200. While it had a good chart performance, not a great one, everyone remembered the name Mötley Crüe after this album. Consequently, one should certainly attribute the rise of 1980s hard and hair metal rock to Mötley Crüe and their debut album.

Photo by Chris Walter/Getty Images