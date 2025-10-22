NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell Speaks Out Amid Super Bowl Halftime Blowback, George Strait Petition

The NFL is standing behind Bad Bunny. During a recent press conference, that league commissioner Roger Goddell spoke out in support of Super Bowl LX’s halftime performer.

Videos by American Songwriter

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell said, per CBS Sports. “That’s what we try to achieve.”

Bad Bunny’s popularity can’t be overstated. The singer, a three-time Grammy-winner, is the most streamed artist in the world. He’s also an American Music Award and a BET Award.

As for the decision to tap Bad Bunny for the gig, Goddell said it’s something that’s “carefully thought through,” per ESPN.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching,” he added. “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

What to Know About the Bad Bunny Super Bowl Controversy

Despite the league’s excitement about Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance, some have spoken out against his selection. In fact, an online petition to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait has garnered more than 50,000 signatures.

Even so, support for Bad Bunny has been loud too. Both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who invited Bad Bunny as a guest during their 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, spoke out in support of the Puerto Rican singer.

“I’m so proud that Bad Bunny, who represents not only Latin culture but also how important Spanish language music has become on a global scale and how universal it has become, is getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world,” Shakira told Variety. “It’s the perfect moment for a performance like this. I can’t wait to watch it.”

Lopez concurred during an appearance on Today, stating, “I’m super excited for people to see him.”

“I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised because his music transcends language,” she added. “It’s amazing what he’s done. He’s done something that a lot of people have never done in their life… He puts on a great show. He’s an amazing entertainer.”

Super Bowl LX will take place Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images