Good Medicine: Bon Jovi Set to Tour Again in 2026 Following Jon Bon Jovi’s Recovery from Vocal-Cord Surgery

Bon Jovi has just announced plans to return to the road in 2026, marking the first time the band will tour since frontman Jon Bon Jovi’s much-publicized vocal-cord issues and surgery. Trek will support Bon Jovi’s 2024 studio effort, Forever, and the reimagined and star-packed Legendary Edition version of the album, due out this Friday, October 24.

So far, seven concerts have been confirmed for the Forever Tour. The outing kicks off with a four-show engagement at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 7, 9, 12, and 14. The other dates are scheduled for August 28 in Edinburgh, U.K.; August 30 in Dublin, Ireland; and September 4 in London at the famed Wembley Stadium.

Tickets for the New York City shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m. ET at BonJovi.com. An artist pre-sale will start on Monday, October 27, at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can sign up now to access those tickets at BonJovi.com.

Tickets to the U.K. and Ireland concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 31, at 9 a.m. local time at BonJovi.com. Fans who order the Forever (Legendary Edition) album at Bon Jovi’s online store will have the chance to buy pre-sale tickets to the overseas shows starting Tuesday, October 28, at 9 a.m. local time.

Other pre-sale opportunities also will be available for all of the concerts, leading up to October 31. Fans interested in purchasing tickets early also may want to consider checking out StubHub.

Bon Jovi’s Livestreamed Tour Announcement

Bon Jovi announced the tour during a special livestream that aired on the band’s official YouTube channel. During the event, the New Jersey rockers played three songs.

The first was the Forever track “Legendary.” That was followed by “Red, White, and Jersey,” the one new song included on the upcoming Legendary Edition of the album. After announcing details of the trek, Bon Jovi played a rocking rendition of the group’s 2000 anthem “It’s My Life.”

The video announcement can be viewed on-demand on YouTube.

Jon Bon Jovi’s Statement About the New Tour

The Bon Jovi frontman has issued a heartfelt statement expressing his excitement about be able tour again.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement—joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” the 63-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote. “I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience—I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.”

He added, “I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

Jon’s vocal-cord issues were documented in the 2024 Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. During the last year or so, the singer frequently spoke about his unsurety of whether he’d be able to perform regularly again. That being said, he and the band played a handful of concerts and special events during 2024 and 2025. Bon Jovi last toured in 2022.

About Forever and the Forever (Legendary Edition)

Forever was originally released in June 2024. The album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200, and yielded a Top-10 hit on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart with “Legendary.” Bon Jovi wasn’t able to tour behind the album because of Jon’s vocal-cord problems.

The singer’s issues also led to the creation of the Legendary Edition of Forever. The reimagined version of the record features a variety of guest vocalists singing various Forever tracks.

Forever (Legendary Edition) is a 14-track collection that includes contributions from Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Lainey Wilson, Avril Lavigne, Marcus King, James Bay, and other noteworthy artists.

Forever (Legendary Edition), which can be pre-ordered now, will be available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set, and via digital formats. Bon Jovi’s online store is selling two exclusive limited-edition version of the vinyl set. One is pressed on blue vinyl and the other features a bonus 15th track titled “Fight Somebody.”

July 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 28 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield Stadium

August 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

September 4 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

Forever (Legendary Edition) Track List:

“Red, White, and Jersey” “Legendary” (with James Bay) “We Made It Look Easy” (with Robbie Williams) “Living Proof” (with Jelly Roll) “Waves” (with Jason Isbell) “Seeds” (with Ryan Tedder) “Kiss the Bride” (with Billy Falcon) “The People’s House” (with The War & Treaty) “Walls of Jericho” (with Joe Elliott) “I Wrote You a Song” (with Lainey Wilson) “Living in Paradise” (with Avril Lavigne) “My First Guitar” (with Marcus King) “Hollow Man” (with Bruce Springsteen) “We Made It Look Easy/Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil” (with Carin León)

