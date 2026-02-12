3 Debut Singles That Made These Rookies Sound and Seem Like Veterans

Rookies and seasoned veterans, most of the time, starkly contrast one another, and their differences are incredibly glaring. However, every so often, a rookie walks onto the scene and makes it seem like they have been doing whatever it is they are doing for years. In music, there are a handful of rookie musicians who have done just this. That being so, here are three debut singles that made these rookies sound and seem like veterans.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel

Before Billy Joel released his debut single, “Piano Man”, he released his debut solo album, Cold Spring Harbor. The album was a commercial flop, but it has since aged like fine wine. Regardless, Billy Joel’s big break was with “Piano Man”, which he released in 1973 at 24 years old.

Needless to say, Joel was a spry young man at this point in his career, but given the success of the single, that would be hard to guess with no context. Following the release of “Piano Man”, Joel acquired his first hit as this song went on to peak at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. As of now, it just might be one of the most popular songs in the world.

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

The success of Tracy Chapman‘s debut single, “Fast Car”, was not the only thing that made her seem like a practiced professional musician. Additionally, Chapman’s demeanor, tone, and social posture made it seem like she had been there before.

Released in 1988, this single put Tracy Chapman on the map rather quickly, given that it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release. While that chart performance suggests experience, that was not the case, and there is nothing about this single or Chapman that articulates a novice disposition.

“Brown-Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison

To us, it seems Van Morrison has always been the same age, and we say that because his voice has never wavered or drastically changed. That said, when one listens to Morrison’s raspy vocals on his debut single, “Brown-Eyed Girl”, it is hard to believe that he was only 22 years old when he released the single that launched his career.

Following its 1967 release, “Brown-Eyed Girl” landed at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, but numbers aren’t the only thing that made it seem like Morrison had been doing this a long time. Like Chapman, he had an old-soul air to him, an air that personified sophistication and confidence.

Photo by Mike Slaughter/Toronto Star via Getty Images