Eagles Strengthen 2026 Schedule by Adding New Concerts as Don Henley Teases Band’s End

Recording hits like “Take It Easy” and “Hotel California”, the Eagles not only cemented their spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but also sold over 100 million albums at the same time. Although going through some lineup changes over the decades, the Eagles continued to entertain fans all over the world. Recently, the band took over the Las Vegas Sphere for a string of concerts that seemed to develop into a full residency. With fans rushing to see the Eagles perform, the band decided to add two additional dates at the historic venue.

Videos by American Songwriter

When the Las Vegas Sphere first opened, it practically changed live concerts overnight. Merging music with the ever-expanding technological landscape, the Sphere offered fans a unique experience, practically transporting them into the lyrics. Able to fully immerse fans into their music, the Eagles announced, “Due to overwhelming demand: the Eagles have announced 2 additional shows for the band’s residency at Sphere.”

DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND: The Eagles have announced 2 additional shows for the band’s residency at Sphere: April 10 & 11.



Artist presale registration is available now at https://t.co/4uT4TVrP5a.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Feb 20 at 10am PT.



Vibee Hotel… pic.twitter.com/tLVajCdVf7 — Sphere (@SphereVegas) February 11, 2026

For fans who happened to miss the first round of shows, they have two more chances to see the Eagles. With presale registration underway, the general public sale will take place on Friday, February 20, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

[RELATED: The Eagles Play Their First Concert Without Joe Walsh Since the Guitar Great Joined the Band 50-Plus Years Ago]

Don Henley Hints At The End Of The Eagles

Looking at their current schedule for 2026, including the new shows:

2/20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere 2/21 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere 2/27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere 2/28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere 3/20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere 3/21 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere 3/27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere 3/28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere 4/10 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere 4/11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Sphere 5/2 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

With half of 2026 already booked, Don Henley hinted at the future past the concerts and how it could mark the end for the Eagles. Having spent the majority of his adult life on stages, Henley insisted, “I would like to spend more time with my family, and I would like to spend more time growing vegetables.”

Longing for the simple life, Henley admitted that the road eventually has to end for every band, no matter how legendary the catalog. But until that final show, the Eagles appear determined to make every performance count.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.