3 Duets From Classic Rock’s Golden Era of the 1970s That Still Give Us Chills Today

Who doesn’t love a good classic rock duet? These classic rock duets are just a few of the best to come out of the genre’s golden era of the 1970s. And I bet you’ve heard each of them before, even if you weren’t around in the 1970s. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John and Kiki Dee (1976)

This duet is always a fun romp from start to finish, and these two vocalists’ chemistry just can’t be beat. It’s crazy to think that at the time, Elton John was close to the height of his career, and Kiki Dee was just getting started.

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” was released in mid-1976 and became one of the biggest disco-pop classic rock hits of the year. The tune peaked at No. 1 in both the UK and the US. And, interestingly enough, John originally wanted Dusty Springfield to sing the duet with him. She was ill at the time, so the opportunity went to Dee instead. The song would be both singers’ first No. 1 hit in the UK.

“Mockingbird” by Carly Simon and James Taylor (1974)

This playfully intimate duet is one of the best of 1970s classic rock, and you can really tell these two were husband and wife in the early years of their marriage at the time of its recording. It’s just so romantic.

“Mockingbird” is technically a cover of a soul song by Inez and Charlie Foxx from 1963. Simon and Taylor’s version hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after it was released in 1974.

“Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” by Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks (1978)

This soft rock duet came straight from two of the biggest stars of the era. Though, technically, Stevie Nicks was never actually credited on the album track. Most consider “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” to technically be Kenny Loggins’ first hit solo song.

This entry on our list of classic rock duets from the 1970s dropped in mid-1978 and quickly made it to the Top 10 on multiple US charts, including the Hot 100.

Photo by Chris Walter/Getty Images