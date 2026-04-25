Cody Johnson Surprises Stagecoach Crowd With Special Boyz II Men Performance of “On Bended Knee”

During his Stagecoach set on Friday, Cody Johnson welcomed a special guest onstage. To accompany him for a performance of “On Bended Knee”, he welcomed up the members of Boyz II Men.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the middle of singing the ballad, Johnson was surrounded by the R&B singers, who released “On Bended Knee” as a single in the 90s. The group, which now includes Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman, harmonized with the country singer on their 1994 hit.

Fans on social media were both surprised and excited about the collaboration.

“The collaboration I didn’t know I needed!”

“What amazing world are we in right now?!😭❤️”

“Cody is feeling it 😂❤️love this.”

“Omg! My two worlds just collided and I love it!!!🥰”

Boyz II Men first made a splash with their debut album, Cooleyhighharmony, in 1991, which won them a Grammy and earned them a nomination for Best New Artist. Their second album, II, performed even better than the first. The project produced R&B classics like “I’ll Make Love to You” and “On Bended Knee”, to name a few.

Nearly 40 years after their debut, Boyz II Men is still actively performing and touring as a group. In the next few months, the trio has several scheduled performances. Some of these include stops at the Alameda County Fair and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Cody Johnson Talks Upcoming Album

Johnson just released a new single, called “I Want You”, ahead of his upcoming album, Banks Of The Trinity. On Instagram, upon announcing the project, Johnson shared that the album would be a “way of going back to those dirt roads” he grew up on in Sebastopol, Texas.

While his new song, “I Want You,” is a classic love song, it seems that, as a whole, the album will give us a lot more insight into Johnson’s upbringing. For Johnson, the title track definitely reminds him of growing up, as he told Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly.

“I heard this song, ‘Banks of the Trinity,’ and I kind of had tears in my eyes. It just took me back home, like I started having flashbacks of memories that I had forgotten — of how I grew up and where I grew up,” he explained. “Everybody always assumes like, ‘Oh, Cody grew up on a ranch and had cows and horses.’ No, we were not poor, but we were not the rich kids either.”

Banks Of The Trinity is scheduled for release on June 26.

Photo by: John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM