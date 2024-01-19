3 Eagles Hits That Highlight Don Felder’s Indelible Guitar Playing

Don Felder‘s work with Eagles cannot be erased by the era-defining turmoil he had with his bandmates. Though many people focus on the breakdown of this rock outfit, we’d like to take a moment to remember the good times. Check out three of Felder’s best guitar moments from his tenure with Eagles, below.

1. “One of These Nights”

It’s hard to ignore the guitar line on “One of These Nights.” While it’s Don Henley’s vocals that might jump out first, Felder’s playing quickly takes over. The jaunty, slightly sultry riff he employs throughout the verses is deeply memorable, not to mention mood-setting.

One of these nights

One of these crazy old nights

We’re gonna find out, pretty mama

What turns on your lights

2. “Victim of Love”

Felder’s touch can be felt throughout “Victim of Love.” From the opening guitar line to the accents he throws overtop Henley’s vocals, Felder is to credit for a lot of the magic in this hit. Felder not only knows how to throw in a memorable riff or two, he also knows how to back up his bandmates without stealing their spotlight–not too much anyway.

I see a broken heart

You got your stories to tell

Victim of love

It’s such an easy part

3. “Hotel California”

“Hotel California” had to have a spot on this list. On top of being one of the band’s signature songs, it stands out as Felder’s finest effort. While Joe Walsh also adds his unique touch to this track, it’s Felder to thank for this timeless mirage of a song. Felder had the original idea that would eventually spawn this rock classic.

“Welcome to the Hotel California

Such a lovely place (Such a lovely place)

Such a lovely face

Plenty of room at the Hotel California

Any time of year (Any time of year)

You can find it here”

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)