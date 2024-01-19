The 15 Best Ray Manzarek Quotes: “‘The Doors’ Movie Is a Pack of Lies”

If you’ve ever listened to the psychedelic classic rock band from the 1960s known as the Doors, then you’ve taken in the wondrous sounds of keyboardist Ray Manzarek. While the group is often associated with its handsome frontman Jim Morrison, it was often Manzarek with his bright licks that ruled the day when it came to the music.

But given his prominent role in the songwriting, some might wonder what the late keyboardist had to say about life and love, his craft, the band and the world at large. That is the subject of today’s inquiry. So, without further ado, these are the 15 best Ray Manzarek quotes.

1. “I’m basically a cocktail jazz kind of pianist. I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a very good keyboard player. People think I think I’m good. I think I’m a very poor piano player.”

2. “Rock ‘n’ roll is like a circus today.”

3. “I thought we were gonna open up the world of poetry and music to all kinds of things, and yet, I can’t really think of anyone who’s done anything like it since.”

4. “The only thing that ultimately matters is to eat an ice-cream cone, play a slide trombone, plant a small tree, good God, now you’re free.”

5. “If there was no black man there would be no rock ‘n’ roll. The beat, the rhythms of Africa are what created rock ‘n’ roll and jazz.”

6. “Jim wanted to be known as a poet, first and foremost.”

7. “Jim, as just a spoken poet, was not that good. He needed the music behind him. He felt a security and a sense of abandon when the music existed around him.”

8. “The Doors movie is a pack of lies. It did not make money. You want to make money in America? Tell the truth.”

9. “Through all of history mankind has ingested psychedelic substances. Those substances exist to put you in touch with spirits beyond yourself, with the creator, with the creative impulse of the planet.”

10. “[The poet] Alan Ginsberg was fabulous. The man is so filled with energy. He’s 65 years old and he’s just loaded with energy and charm and wit and his mind is constantly racing.”

11. “The Doors were successful. It was Jim Morrison as the center and the figure and the spokesman, the figurehead, but we were all into the same thing. That’s why we were a band.”

12. “Drugs shouldn’t be used for recreation although they can be, but ultimately the point of psychedelics is to put you in touch with the powers of the universe.”

13. “Movies were very important. The art form of the 20th century.”

14. “We went on stage with the Jefferson Airplane, Jim started singing with Grace Slick and hugging her. Then he danced off the stage, went back into the dressing room and passed out cold.”

15. “The Doors were never that good as musicians.”

Photo by Estate of Edmund Teske/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images