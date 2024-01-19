Wynonna Judd Shares Snow Day Activities With Donkeys, Pigs, & Family at Her Tennessee Farm: “I Love This Little Life”

The state of Tennessee has been under a thick blanket of snow since late Sunday night (January 14). Since then, residents have found different ways to deal with a rare amount of the white stuff on the ground. While some are going into panic mode, others are enjoying the winter wonderland. For instance, country star Wynonna Judd and her family are splitting their time between playing in the snow and staying cozy by the fire.

Judd shared a glimpse into how she and her family are handling the winter weather earlier this week on Instagram. She posted a video showing several wintery scenes alongside a short but sweet caption. “I love this little life,” she wrote in the post.

The video gave Judd’s followers a quick look at a snow day on her Leiper’s Fork farm near the Natchez Trace Parkway. It features several clips shot throughout the day. Viewers see Judd making snow angels and playing in the snow with her granddaughter Kaliyah. Additionally, the video shows the country star and her husband Cactus Moser sharing a blanket, some wine, and a kiss on the couch. No snow day would be complete without plenty of home cooking and a roaring fire in the fireplace.

Judd lives on a farm. As a result, the video features several shots of animals including ponies, horses, dogs, and pigs. All in all, it looks like the best way to spend a day in the snow.

Wynonna Judd’s Happy Family

Judd and Moser tied the knot in June 2012. They don’t share any biological children; however, they have a total of five between them. The “Mama He’s Crazy” singer had two children—Elijah and Grace—before they got married. Moser had three kids—Sunshine, Cal, and Wyatt. Additionally, Judd’s daughter gave the Country Music Hall of Famer her first grandchild in 2022. Little Kaliyah will be 2 years old this spring.

Judd became a grandmother about a month after her mother, Naomi, died by suicide in April 2022. She passed away just one day before The Judds received their well-earned place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images