3 Elements That Make up the Perfect 1970s Country Song (With Examples)

What makes a perfect song? Is it the hook? Is it the perfect balance of beautiful vocals and pristine instrumentation? Maybe it’s the lyrics, or maybe it’s the overall sound. When it comes to country music, a good country song can be broken down into good vocals, great storytelling, and an all-American vibe. But in the 1970s, there were some noteworthy elements that made a country song successful. Let’s take a look at those elements and the songs that successfully used them to become hits.

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The Storyline

In the 1970s, country music was all about the narrative. You really couldn’t hit the charts or get radio play without at least a little bit of storytelling in your country tune in that decade. What was unique about 1970s country storytelling, though, was that you could really explore different things. Much of the 1960s showcased country storytelling’s focus on heartbreak and love. In the 1970s, a lot of artists were singing songs about their childhood, poverty, the Vietnam War, working blue-collar jobs, personal struggles, and beyond. When you get into the 1970s outlaw country movement, that storytelling dives straight into cowboy narrative and concept album territory.

It was quite a time for storytelling in music. A few examples include “Coat Of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton (1971) and “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” by Willie Nelson (1975).

Sound Quality and Good Acoustic Instruments

Recording equipment had become more sophisticated in the 1970s compared to previous decades. Listen to two records, one pressed in the 60s and the other in the 70s, and you’ll hear the difference. Sound quality had improved in the 70s, but to many, it might seem like the instruments of country music had not changed in the 70s. That’s not entirely true.

While the pedal steel guitar had been around for quite some time, the instrument experienced a revival or renaissance of sorts in the 1970s. Listen to songs like “Willin’” by Linda Ronstadt (1974) and others, and you’ll hear how 1970s country artists reached back in time to bring something important to folk music into the then-modern era.

The Outlaw Attitude

I mentioned outlaw country earlier, but it’s worth noting that the music movement did bleed over into Nashville country music in the 1970s, even though the core elements of outlaw country were the antithesis of Nashville’s polished sound. The attitude of outlaw country was what was highly influential in the 1970s.

A rebellious spirit, an independent attitude, a disinterest in the slick, pretty, clean image of the typical Nashville musician… Those were the core elements of outlaw country, and those elements can be found in songs like “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” by Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings (1978) and “Take This Job And Shove It” by Johnny Paycheck (1977) among others.

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