Why This 1977 Sex Pistols Song Was Banned by the BBC

In 1977, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Silver Jubilee, which would have marked 25 years of her reign. Coincidentally, The Sex Pistols also released their second single that year, titled “God Save The Queen”. While the words “God save the Queen” are typically associated with Britain’s national anthem, the punk band’s use of the phrase gave it an entirely different meaning. One that would spark controversy across England but also contribute to their notoriety as a band.

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The controversy likely had something to do with the lyrics in the first verse, which called out England’s government for being a “fascist regime.”

“God save the Queen / The fascist regime /It made you a moron / Potential H-bomb / God save the Queen / She ain’t no human being / There is no future /In England’s dreaming.”

Following the song’s release, both the BBC and the IBA opted not to play the song. The BBC even placed a ban on it entirely. However, that didn’t stop people from listening. Over 200,000 copies of the song were sold in its first week alone.

Honestly, not bad for a second single.

According to Paul Cook, though, The Sex Pistols song wasn’t meant to be as problematic as it was. The band’s drummer noted this John Lyndon’s Rotten: No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs. [“God Save The Queen”] wasn’t written specifically for the Queen’s Jubilee,” he said.

“We weren’t aware of it at the time. It wasn’t a contrived effort to go out and shock everyone.”

John Lyndon Says He Isn’t “Against The Royal Family”

So, what do The Sex Pistols think of the anthemic “God Save The Queen” now?

John Lyndon, aka Johnny Rotten, the group’s lead singer, actually wants people to know that he doesn’t think of the Queen as “nonhuman” as that verse suggests.

While talking with Piers Morgan, Lyndon shared, “I’ve got to tell the world this. Everyone presumes that I’m against the royal family as human beings, I’m not.”

He continued, “I’m actually really, really proud of the Queen for surviving and doing so well.”

The band as a whole is on rocky terms, with guitarist Steve Jones sharing that he hasn’t spoken to Lyndon since 2008 in a Rolling Stone interview.

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