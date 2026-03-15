3 Classic Rock AMA Winners From 1988 We Still Stan

Sometimes an awards show really gets it right. Sometimes the body really nails it when its members come together to hand out their trophies. Such was the case at the American Music Awards in 1988—seemingly every act that garnered recognition back then remains a classic today.

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Let’s take, for example, the rock bands who were honored on the prestigious evening. Here below, we wanted to highlight three incredible rock acts who took home trophies at the 1988 AMAs. Indeed, these are three classic rock AMA winners from 1988 we still stan.

Paul Simon

Here’s how you know you’ve made it: You’re at an awards show in 1988, and your work is so good that you beat out Michael Jackson and George Michael. That’s exactly what Paul Simon was able to do at the 1988 American Music Awards when he took home the trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist. Simon was also able to feed off the likes of Bon Jovi, U2, and Whitesnake for the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album for his LP Graceland. Not a bad day’s work for the Newark, New Jersey-born Simon!

Bon Jovi

Speaking of Bon Jovi, the New Jersey-born rock group garnered a few nominations at the 1988 AMAs and an important win. Indeed, Bon Jovi earned the coveted trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group at the glitzy pageant, beating out U2 and Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam. Bon Jovi earned the nod thanks to the release of the band’s celebrated 1986 offering, Slippery When Wet, which included tunes like “You Give Love A Bad Name”, Livin’ On A Prayer”, and “Wanted Dead Or Alive”.

The Beach Boys

While the American Music Awards gives out a number of trophies in various categories to artists in genres like pop, rock, country, and more every year, there is also a Merit Award given to a musical act that has contributed much over many decades. And in 1988, the AMAs honored The Beach Boys for their decades of work. The surf rock band known for blissful harmonies has entertained billions over the years with songs like “Good Vibrations” and “California Dreamin’”. And in 1988 they got one more flower to add to their bouquet.

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns