3 Emotional 1980s Songs That Still Give Me Goosebumps

Power ballads were all the rage in the 1980s, and when one thinks of emotional songs from the era that elicit goosebumps, they think of such songs. However, that decade featured quite a few songs that weren’t necessarily power ballads, but devastated listeners regardless. Let’s revisit a few such songs, shall we?

“With Or Without You” by U2 (1987)

This haunting and beautiful rock song from U2 is on the minimal side of songs from the era. And yet, that simple instrumental arrangement and Bono’s vocals capture that devastating feeling of unrequited love. If you went through a bad breakup in the late 1980s, you probably tortured yourself with this song.

“With Or Without You” by U2 was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released in 1987, among a number of other charts.

“Purple Rain” by Prince (1984)

This was the song that converted quite a few people into diehard Prince fans. While the whole of the album of the same name is stunning, there’s something about “Purple Rain” that just hits the listener in the gut. Prince’s mix of rock, gospel, and a bit of orchestra really drives home that emotional delivery. This song is a devastating plea for forgiveness that’s still quite moving to this day.

This 1984 classic by Prince was a massive hit upon its release, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Cash Box Top 100. It reached the Top 10 on countless international charts as well.

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears (1985)

This song isn’t emotional in the traditional sense, as the upbeat new wave vibe of it doesn’t immediately evoke emotion. However, the lyrics are where the true devastation lies. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears makes it to our list of 1980s songs that will give you goosebumps because it is such a poignant and direct examination of how awful human nature can be. This song was a reality check for a lot of people back in the day.

This new wave synth-pop track was a hefty hit upon its release. It reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart.

