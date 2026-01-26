3 Quick Facts About Hannah Harper, the ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Moved Carrie Underwood to Tears

Hannah Harper is turning her struggles into music. In a sneak peek at Season 24 of American Idol, the Missouri-based mom of three opened up about her experience with postpartum depression while speaking to judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I have three little boys. After I had my youngest, I had postpartum depression,” Harper said. “I remember being on the couch. They were all crying at the same time.”

“All I wanted was to be a mom, and I couldn’t do it,” she continued. “I was praying that the Lord would calm my spirit. I got up off my couch and I wrote this song.”

While fans will have to wait to see if Harper nabs a Golden Ticket, things are looking good for the singer.

“Well that’s just about the most relatable song I’ve ever heard,” Underwood told Harper as she wiped away tears.

Keep reading for three quick facts about the soon-to-be breakout star.

She’s Shared Her Story Before

Last May, Harper took to Instagram to announce her new song, “String Cheese.” It’s the track that she’d go on to sing at her Idol audition months later.

“A few months ago, I found myself in a trench, overwhelmed by laundry and dishes. It was 4 PM when I realized I hadn’t eaten all day because I was so focused on meeting everyone else’s needs,” she wrote. “I sat on the couch and threw myself a pity party, but then the Lord reminded me of my purpose here on earth as my baby crawled into my lap, wanting me to open his snack. This is my ministry.”

“My calling is to lead and guide them in the ways of the Lord through my words and actions in everyday life,” Harper continued. “The thought of them growing up and not needing me one day breaks my heart, but I pray to soak in these moments while they still depend on me for their daily needs.”

She concluded, “I am incredibly thankful that the Lord entrusted me with three little boys, even on the heavy days when being a mom feels like a challenge.”

She Frequently Posts About Her Music

Harper’s Instagram account is full of her music. There’s well known covers of songs by artists including The Isaacs, Alison Krauss, Trace Adkins, and Carole King.

Harper’s originals pop up too; there’s one about looking her best on Sundays, another about her messy but love-filled home, and a third about her grandmother’s battle with dementia.

She Wasn’t Always Sure If She Wanted to Pursue a Music Career

While Harper has been playing music for years, oftentimes with her brother and other family members, she didn’t decide to pursue a solo career until recently.

“Last year around this time, I was bathing the idea of pursuing a solo career in country music in prayer,” she wrote in an Instagram post that announced she’d auditioned for Idol. “I didn’t want to tread on ground that wasn’t appointed for my feet.”

“And boy, let me tell you… This is ground I never imagined myself standing on,” Harper continued, “but when He opened the door, I ran through it, and I can’t wait to see where this journey leads.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless