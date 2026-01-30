3 Emotional Rock Lyrics From 1985 That You’ll Never Forget

There are many reasons why we can’t forget certain rock lyrics, even when we so easily forget more important things in our lives. Songwriters use wit, metaphor, puns, and repetition to find interesting ways to express shared emotions. As an example, here are three classic songs from 1985 that deliver unforgettable and emotional lyrics in different ways.

“I Drink Alone” by George Thorogood And The Destroyers

You might not think of “I Drink Alone” as an emotional tune, but think about it. Drinking, for those who partake, is typically a social event. It doesn’t require much imagination to envision a sad scene with some old boy, alone at the end of a bar or alone at home guzzling booze. Marlon Brando’s character in On The Waterfront inspired this bluesy tune. In the 1954 film, Brando pleads with Eva Marie Saint to stay and have a drink with him: “Listen, don’t go. I’ve got my whole life to drink [alone].”

Yeah, the other night I laid sleeping,

And I woke from a terrible dream.

So I called up my pal Jack Daniel’s,

And his partner, Jimmy Beam.

“Small Town” by John Cougar Mellencamp

John Mellencamp’s 1985 hit describes his experience growing up in a small town in Indiana. While many feel the pull and allure of a big city, others are quite happy to stay put. However, one doesn’t have to come from a small town to relate to Mellencamp’s sentiment. Humans are social beings who crave connection, community, and a sense of belonging. A faster pace isn’t for everyone, and “Small Town”, where Mellencamp says he has room to breathe, remains a heartland rock anthem.

Well, I was born in a small town,

And I live in a small town.

Probably die in a small town,

Oh, those small communities.

“The Power Of Love” by Huey Lewis And The News

This Huey Lewis banger from the Back To The Future soundtrack explains how romantic entanglements command everyone. It can weaken the powerful with immense joy or crushing heartache. But it’s also obtainable to everyone. It doesn’t matter how much money you have or even if you have any money at all. That said, many well-intentioned romantics have found their relationships quickly sour over bleak bank accounts.

You don’t need money, don’t take fame,

Don’t need no credit card to ride this train.

It’s strong and it’s sudden and it’s cruel sometimes,

But it might just save your life.

That’s the power of love.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images