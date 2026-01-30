3 ACM Winners From 1995 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Now

When cultural historians study the decades, they often look at how a time period began or ended. They examine the trends that led to a certain era, or they look at the signs that led it to evolve into another. But here below, we wanted to study the fat center of a decade to measure its sonic prowess.

Videos by American Songwriter

Indeed, we wanted to highlight the middle of the 1990s to see just what country tunes the moment was offering its fans. And we wanted to do so by looking at some of the trophies country’s biggest names took home. These are three ACM winners from 1995 we still can’t get enough of now.

Reba McEntire

It’s impossible to miss Reba McEntire. Whether it’s her fiery head of red hair or her twangy singing voice, the country star has been a beacon in the genre since she broke in. And smack-dab in the middle of the 1990s, McEntire’s peers bestowed upon her perhaps the most significant award—the Academy of Country Music Award for Entertainer of the Year. McEntire beat out a stacked field for the nod, including Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, and Alabama. That’s one more trophy for the Queen of Country.

Tim McGraw

But Reba wasn’t the only country star to take home awards in 1995 at the ACMs. Indeed, she was one of several artists to walk away with two honors on the night. Another of those was Tim McGraw, who won a rather interesting set awards—Top New Male Vocalist and Album of the Year for his 1994 LP, Not a Moment Too Soon. In sports, there are a few instances of players coming in and winning Rookie of the Year and MVP. And in many ways, McGraw pulled that off in 1995 at the ACMs.

John Michael Montgomery

For those who grew up in the 1990s, the song “I Swear” by All-4-One was a mainstay. The track was on the radio for seemingly an entire year. But did you know that was a country song first? Indeed, it was a tune recorded and released by John Michael Montgomery, who also took home two ACMs in 1995 for the effort—Single Record of the Year and Song of the Year. What a tune!

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA