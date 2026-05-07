3 Essential Deep Cuts by Trisha Yearwood That Casual Fans Might Have Missed

Trisha Yearwood absolutely dominated 90s country with popular songs like “She’s In Love With The Boy” and “Walkaway Joe”. However, in some of her more recent projects and even some past albums, there are a few gems that often go unnoticed from this country singer’s catalog. Here are some deep cuts you might like if you’re already a Trisha Yearwood fan.

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“Something Kinda Like It”

Released as part of her 2019 album Every Girl, “Something Kinda Like It” showcases that upbeat, fun, and sassy side to Yearwood. If you love other danceable hits like “XXX’s and OOO’s”, you’ll definitely have fun with this one.

“When I think of ‘Something Kinda Like It’, I think of what Garth Fundis [her producer] told me somewhere in the middle of our relationship,” Trisha said of the song. “Like, you gotta have some fun, like you can be serious and you can do these heart-wrenching songs, I love a good ballad that’s really sad. But you also need to make sure you have fun, and ‘Something Kinda Like It’ is just fun.”

“Standing Out In A Crowd”

From her 2005 album Jasper County, Yearwood’s “Standing Out In A Crowd” sings of that feeling many artists know all too well. The feeling that you’re maybe not everyone’s cup of tea, that there’s something different you bring to the table. Tracks like “Georgia Rain” and “Trying to Love You” might have done better commercially. But the message in this one feels especially personal.

“Not A Bad Thing”

“Not A Bad Thing” comes from Yearwood’s album Heaven, Heartache, And The Power Of Love. It’s one of the singer’s more reflective tunes, which I feel often goes unnoticed. Its message is simple, but it’s also honest. In the chorus, Trisha sings about having the realization that, even though it might seem like being alone is no fun, it’s not always the worst thing in the world. In the chorus, Yearwood introspectively sings:

I used to feel sorry for someone like me

In a corner booth

Pretendin’ to read on a Friday night

I used to say, “It just ain’t right”

How could anybody ever have any fun

Without somebody, without someone?

It never dawned on me, the possibility

That it’s not a bad thing.

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