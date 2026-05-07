Jelly Roll Adds 3 Concerts to His Schedule After Several Shows With Post Malone Get Canceled

Jelly Roll will be playing in Alabama after all. Earlier this week, fans in six cities were left disappointed when Post Malone and Jelly Roll canceled their scheduled shows. However, those in Birmingham, Alabama, just got some good news.

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Jelly has added a Birmingham stop to his Little Ass Shed Tour. The singer will now play the Coca-Cola Amphitheater on May 31. Tickets for the show will go on sale May 7.

Jelly and Post were set to kick off their Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2 on in El Paso, Texas. However, Posty canceled that outing, as well as the five concerts that were to follow.

Now the shows in Waco, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Oxford, Mississippi, will not go on as planned.

Jelly Roll also added shows in Brandon, Mississippi, and Southaven, Mississippi, on June 3 and 5, respectively. Both locations are within a couple hours’ drive of the now-canceled Oxford performance.

Why Post Malone Canceled Several Shows With Jelly Roll

Post made the cancelation decision as he works to finish The Eternal Buzz, a 40-song double album. The project, which does not have a release date, will be Posty’s first since 2024’s F-1 Trillion.

“Looking at the upcoming schedule after Stagecoach, I came to the realization that what we’re trying to do, and what’s possible, isn’t really lining up,” Post Malone wrote on social media. “The truth is, I promised y’all beautiful people new music, and I don’t have the time to finish it before tour starts.”

“We ain’t ready for tour just yet, so I’m making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done,” he added. “That being said, I’m so sorry to the folks who were planing on coming to the few canceled shows. I was looking forward to going nuts with y’all. That THAT being said, we been making some bada** s**t for this double album… and I can’t wait to perform for y’all again.”

Now, Post’s trek with Jelly Roll will begin June 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images