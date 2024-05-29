3 Eternal Classic Rock Songs About Summer

Ah, summertime. It’s almost upon us and it’s the time of year so many of us wait for. Sunshine, beach time, vacations, late nights, and warm breezes—what could be better? Well, when you combine the heart-pumping music of classic rock into the mix, you put the cherry on top.

Indeed, here below we wanted to dive into a trio of classic rock songs that are perfect for summer. Three songs that will stand the test of time for as long as people enjoy the season. From the last day of school to grabbing your board and hopping on some waves, these songs are forever.

“School’s Out” by Alice Cooper from School’s Out (1972)

This song released on the 1972 album of the same name has been the soundtrack for the last day of school ever since it hit the airwaves. For all of the students in all of the schools all over the world, the feeling of getting out on the last day of the year and embracing the sunshine and summertime is the closest thing to heaven on Earth. And shock rocker Alice Cooper summed it all up in this offering. On the song, Cooper sings, growling,

Well, we got no choice

All the girls and boys (girls and boys)

Making all that noise (ooh)

‘Cause they found new toys

We can’t salute ya

Can’t find a flag

If that don’t suit ya

That’s a drag

School’s out for summer

School’s out forever

“Summer in the City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful (1966)

Released by the New York City band The Lovin’ Spoonful as a standalone single in 1966, this song simply sounds like summertime in an urban environment. Dusk is setting in, people are on the prowl for fun or love or whatever they can find. Music passes by in the cars rolling down the street while other songs emanate from open apartment windows. It’s exultant, it’s human, it’s real. You can actually feel the heat of the evenings through the melody. On it, lead singer John Sebastian sings,

Hot town, summer in the city

Back of my neck gettin’ dirty and gritty

Been down, isn’t it a pity?

Doesn’t seem to be a shadow in the city

All around, people lookin’ half dead

Walkin’ on the sidewalk, hotter than a match head

But at night, it’s a different world

Go out and find a girl

Come on, come on, and dance all night

Despite the heat, it’ll be alright

And babe, don’t you know it’s a pity

The days can’t be like the nights

In the summer in the city

In the summer in the city

“Surfin’ Safari” by The Beach Boys from Surfin’ Safari (1962)

If there was any single band that understood the allure and draw of the summer, it was the SoCal-born, harmony-driven group The Beach Boys. Released in June 1962 on the LP of the same name, this track sums up the band’s penchant for bright falsetto and love of riding the waves. Before you press play, put some sunscreen on your nose and bronze up those biceps! On the track, lead singer Brian Wilson sings,

Early in the mornin’ we’ll be startin’ out

Some honeys will be comin’ along

We’re loadin’ up our Woody with our boards inside

And headin’ out singin’ our song

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images