Luke Bryan’s Acoustic Performance of Unreleased Song Ignites ‘American Idol’ Fans, Runner-up Will Moseley

Luke Bryan recently wrapped up yet another season of American Idol. However, the “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” singer isn’t exactly kicking back and relaxing. Bryan’s Mind of a Country Boy tour kicks off June 13 in Jacksonville, Florida, and runs all the way through September. As if that weren’t exciting enough, the five-time Entertainer of the Year recently demoed an unreleased song of the same name. And judging by the social media response, fans can’t wait to hear the rest of it.

Hear Luke Bryan Test Out ‘Mind of a Country Boy’

Bryan, 49, certainly can speak to what’s on the ‘Mind of a Country Boy.’ The “Play It Again” singer grew up on a peanut farm in southern Georgia. He has previously shared his experiences of hauling 40-60 peanut wagons into his father’s mill every night before spending all night getting them through the dryer.

In the video posted Tuesday (May 28) to Instagram, Bryan strums along on his guitar as he sets some country boy musings to music. The lyrics start off practical: Is the price of corn gonna turn around? / Is diesel cheaper three exits down?

Next, the narrator’s thoughts turn to romance: Is it farmer’s market roses / Or a handful of dirt road daisies?

Bryan posed a question to his followers in the caption: “What do y’all think?” the “Country Girl” singer wrote. “Should I release it before the tour?”

Fans Want the Rest of “Mind of a Country Boy” Now

If Bryan was looking for a resounding “yes,” he found it on Instagram. “We need this song,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “The energy. The vibes.”

Another fan agreed: “Like real soon, need it for the summer.”

Even American Idol season 22 runner-up Will Moseley weighed in. “That one is smokin @lukebryan! 🔥” wrote the “Good Book Bad” singer.

Why Listeners Love Bryan’s Latest Release

Bryan’s newest single, “Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” is currently climbing the country charts. And the “Buy Dirt” singer attributes the track’s success to the familiarity of the message. The lyrics especially resonate with Bryan himself.

“[My wife] Caroline and I actually [did] the college sweethearts/break-up-and-get-back-together [thing], so the song just felt right,” Bryan told the radio station KIK-FM 100.7. “It felt good and it felt that way from the first listen I heard it. It just felt like it had all the elements of a big hit song. And then, you know, you [get] to go in and record it and the rest is history.”

