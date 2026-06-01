The Beach Boys’ Surprising Reaction to Hearing The Beatles for the First Time, 8,000 Miles From Home

Listening to The Beatles for the first time is a transformative moment for many musicians, especially those in the rock ‘n’ roll realm. But based on the recollections of Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine, perhaps that moment wasn’t quite as profound for musicians outside of the rock ‘n’ roll realm. This was the genre, after all, upon which The Beatles were expanding, even in their teeny-bopper-est phases, like their “I Want To Hold Your Hand” era.

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During an appearance on the Without The Beatles podcast, Jardine recalled the first time his pop group ever heard The Beatles. Interestingly, The Beach Boys were touring Australia at the time, putting them 8,000 miles away from the tidal wave of Beatlemania that was taking over their home country, the United States. Even more interestingly, it didn’t seem like an exceptionally notable experience.

Given the artistic trajectories of either group, it stands to reason that The Beach Boys just weren’t quite ready to follow the Fab Four down this new musical road. That would take a few more years.

The Beach Boys Weren’t Blown Away by The Beatles (At First)

During his interview on Without The Beatles, Al Jardine said that one of the most attention-grabbing aspects of the British band was their name. Otherwise, The Beach Boys were just casually listening to a record that was climbing the charts in the States while they toured Australia. They had no idea the fervor prompted by the single they were listening to, “I Want To Hold Your Hand”. Jardine remembered, “[We] kind of looked at each other and [said], ‘Well, it’s different. You know, it’s really interesting. Has a lot of energy.’”

“It didn’t really impact us as musicians the way I think it did the folks back home,” Jardine continued. “There’s a little bit more going on than we quite understood at the time. While we were away, the cats away, the mice will play. We came back home to a whole new wave of music from England.”

The wave continued to flood American music until vocal groups like The Beach Boys fell out of vogue. People wanted bands with some grit behind them, and the golden-haired, tan-skinned West Coast boys were a little too bubblegum for some.

But between musicians, the respect for each other’s bands only continued to grow throughout the 1960s. Brian Wilson cited Rubber Soul as a massive creative inspiration. Paul McCartney often includes “God Only Knows” in his lists of favorite songs. It took a minute for both groups to warm up to one another, but once they did, the water felt just fine.

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