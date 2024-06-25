3 Eternal Songs from the 1970s by Curtis Mayfield that Have Stood the Test of Time

Born on June 3, 1942, in Chicago, Curtis Mayfield is one of the most prolific soul songwriters and one of the genre’s best performers. That’s quite the one-two punch. Over his illustrious career, Mayfield wrote songs for Gladys Knight & the Pips, Aretha Franklin and many more. With his falsetto voice and sense of tactile rhythms, he soared in the 1970s.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to explore three of Mayfield’s most timeless tracks. A trio of tunes that have stood the test of time and continue to feature on the airwaves, television shows, movies and home stereos alike. Indeed, these are three eternal songs from Curtis Mayfield.

[RELATED: The Best 20 Curtis Mayfield Quotes]

“Move on Up” from Curtis (1970)

Released on his debut 1970 LP Curtis, this song was later sampled by Kanye West on his 2006 album Late Registration. But beyond its use in more recent popular media, this percussive soul offering is about transcendence. Don’t let the world get you down, don’t let others tear at you. Instead, move on up and do right by yourself. On the elegant romp, Mayfield sings in his signature falsetto,

Hush now child

And don’t you cry

Your folks might understand you

By and by

Just move on up

Towards your destination

Though you may find, from time to time

Complication

Bite your lip

And take a trip

Though there may be wet road ahead

And you cannot slip

Just move on up

For peace you will find

Into the steeple of beautiful people

Where there’s only one kind

“Pusherman” from Super Fly (1972)

From the soundtrack to the hit 1972 film Super Fly, this song is about drug dealing and a drug dealer. But it’s not just the typical stereotype of a drug dealer—it’s all kinds, from the man in the alley to the doctor prescribing you what you need. Mayfield doesn’t discriminate on this track that uses drums and electric guitars with supreme mastery. On the offering, he sings,

I’m your mama, I’m your daddy

I’m that n—a in the alley

I’m your doctor when in need

Want some coke? Have some weed

You know me, I’m your friend

Your main boy, thick and thin

I’m your pusherman

I’m your pusherman

“Superfly” from Super Fly (1972)

Also from the 1972 soundtrack for Super Fly, this title track is all about popping your collar and realizing your power. It’s OK to appreciate yourself, what you bring to the table and what you can do—it’s OK (once in a while) to strut. This is the theme song for the moment, for that feeling. Sometimes we simply feel extraordinary. Sometimes we feel superfly! And Mayfield put this vibe to music on this track, on which he sings,

Darkest of night

With the moon shining bright

There’s a set goin’ strong

Lotta things goin’ on

The man of the hour

Has an air of great power

The dudes have envied him for so long

Oh, superfly

You’re gonna make your fortune by and by

But if you lose, don’t ask no questions why

The only game you know is do or die

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns