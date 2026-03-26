3 Classic Soul Duets From the 1960s You Can’t Stop Singing

Listening to one person croon a soul tune is deeply moving. But emotions are often heightened in a duet. It offers a real-time experience of two people working out their relationship while we, as an audience, eavesdrop on their beautifully sung conversation. I like to think of the duet as a kind of pop opera. With drama in mind, let’s consider three classic soul duets from the 1960s that continue to move us. You may just be tempted to sing along, too.

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“Soul Man” by Sam & Dave

Isaac Hayes was inspired to write “Soul Man” after watching news coverage of the 1967 Detroit riots. He noticed the word “soul” written on buildings that survived the violence, meaning they were Black-owned. Hayes’s co-writer, David Porter, added the Woodstock lyric, referring to the segregated Woodstock Training School near Memphis. And in the voices of Sam & Dave, backed by Booker T. & The M.G.’s, “Soul Man” became both a Stax hit and a timeless empowerment anthem. It’s been covered countless times, most notably by another iconic duo: Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, performing as The Blues Brothers in 1978.

“Knock On Wood” by Otis Redding and Carla Thomas

Eddie Floyd and Steve Cropper wrote “Knock On Wood” with Otis Redding in mind. However, Jim Stewart, who managed Stax, decided against the idea. So Floyd released it as a single instead. Written at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, the lyrics reflect the thunderstorm raging outside the motel the night Floyd and Cropper wrote the tune. Floyd’s single was released in 1966, and the following year, Redding finally recorded it as a duet with Carla Thomas. Still, the song didn’t reach its commercial peak until Amii Stewart’s disco version in 1979. But I’m drawn to the Redding and Thomas duet and the sound of two people desperate to remain together.

“Your Precious Love” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell were one of the most successful duos in pop music history. Their hits, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “You’re All I Need To Get By”, helped set the standard for soul duets in the 1960s. But I want to highlight “Your Precious Love”, which was written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson. Gaye and Terrell released the dreamy ballad as a single in 1967. It features a slow groove by Motown’s house band, The Funk Brothers, and swirling strings courtesy of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Also check out D’Angelo and Erykah Badu’s neo-soul rendition from the 1996 film, High School High.

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