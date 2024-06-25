3 Eternal Songs from the 1980s by Cyndi Lauper that Have Stood the Test of Time

One of the biggest stars of the 1980s, Cyndi Lauper helped define a generation. And she’s going to be bringing those sensibilities and memories along with her music on tour this year. But for those who aren’t able to snag tickets to the show, we thought a walk down Lauper memory lane would be well worth it here today.

Indeed, Lauper, who is as talented and nostalgic in her work as she is pop vibes, has created several timeless songs over her time in the public eye. And below, we wanted to explore three such tracks. Three tunes that have stood the test of time since their release. Indeed, three eternal songs from Lauper and her 1980s catalog.

“Girls Just Want to Have Fun” from She’s So Unusual (1983)

An anthem from Lauper’s debut LP for the fairer sex. It’s not all about the workday, building a career or raising a family. Indeed, it can be about fun, too. And here Cyndi Lauper gives license to millions (billions?) to cut loose and enjoy their lives. And she does so with dance music, pizzazz, and a sense of unabashed appreciation of self. She isn’t in some ballgown or expensive jewelry. Instead, it’s thrift-store fodder and a big ol’ grin. On this song, she sings,

The phone rings in the middle of the night

My father yells, “Whatchu gonna do with your life?”

Oh daddy dear, you know you’re still number one

But girls they wanna have fun,

Oh, girls they wanna have

That’s all they really want, some fun

When the working day is done

You know girls they wanna have fun

Come on

“Time After Time” from She’s So Unusual (1983)

The common refrain when hearing this song from Lauper’s debut LP is that it’s so sad but so good! But even more than that, the track seems as if plucked from the psyches of all people, a representation of that nostalgic malaise that comes when you think of your youth. Wouldn’t it be great to go back? Wouldn’t it be great to know then what you know now? Youth … what a wild thing. And here Lauper sings about those moments, offering listeners,

Lying in my bed, I hear the clock tick, and think of you

Caught up in circles, confusion is nothing new

Flashback warm nights almost left behind

Suitcases of memories, time after

Sometimes you picture me

I’m walking too far ahead

You’re calling to me, I can’t hear what you’ve said

Then you say, “Go slow”

I fall behind

The second hand unwinds

If you’re lost, you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall, I will catch you, I’ll be waiting

Time after time

“True Colors” from True Colors (1986)

The titular single from Lauper’s 1986 sophomore album, this track is about really seeing somebody. Not just visually, but spiritually or soulfully. When you look into someone’s eyes or even their energetic aura and you see them for who they are, entirely. This song highlights that moment and Lauper, with all her unique originality, is the perfect person to deliver this message. On the song, she sings,

And I see your true colors

Shining through

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid (don’t be afraid)

To let them show your true colors

True colors are beautiful (you’re beautiful, oh)

Like a rainbow

Oh oh oh oh oh like a rainbow

Mmm mmm

