Cyndi Lauper Doesn’t Mince Words on ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ Film, Says “It Had Nothing To Do with Me at All”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Cyndi Lauper carved her own place in music as she released hit songs like “Time After Time”, “She Bop”, and “All Through the Night.” And thanks to those iconic songs, the singer sold over 50 million albums worldwide, gained a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, won numerous awards, and even landed in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. While releasing numerous hit songs, few compared to “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Becoming such a hit on the airwaves, in 1985, the song made its way to the big screen as a film. Although some enjoyed it, Lauper shared her disdain for the romantic comedy.

Featuring stars like Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt, the film version of “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” didn’t gain much praise as the reviews often criticized the film. And to make it worse, the box office seemed to match the reviews. But while not blowing up the box office, over the years, the movie became a cult classic even with Elizabeth Banks wanting to remake the film. But for Lauper, she told the New York Times, “For me, it sucked. You took my style. And it had nothing to do with me at all.”

The One Film Cyndi Lauper Does Love

Besides not liking the film, Lauper also opened up about the struggles she faced when gaining fame and how mainstream culture stole pieces of her. “When I first became famous, I felt like the whole world just kind of went [makes a slurping noise] and sucked everything up. The jewelry, the color, the corsets on the outside, the whole thing. And then used it. Spit it out. Next!”

While holding nothing back when discussing the movie, Lauper does enjoy the documentary Let the Canary Sing, which is currently streaming on Paramount+. “When I was first approached I said, ‘A documentary? I’m not dead yet. But if anybody was going to tell my story – the good, the bad and the ugly – it would be [director] Alison Ellwood. She’s a wonderful filmmaker. I feel so honored.”

