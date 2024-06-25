Watch Carly Pearce Light up the Nissan Stadium Stage With Revenge Anthem “Truck on Fire” During CMA Fest

Earlier this month, Carly Pearce released her new album Hummingbird. The new collection of songs chronicles the healing journey after her breakout album 29: Written in Stone. For the most part, the album sees Pearce in a much happier place. However, some wounds heal more slowly than others. This slow healing led to songs like “We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Chris Stapleton and the revenge anthem “Truck on Fire.”

Videos by American Songwriter

The day after Hummingbird hit streaming platforms and record store shelves, Pearce took the main stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for her CMA Fest set. Watch her perform “Truck on Fire” in the clip below.

[RELATED: Carly Pearce Turns Healing and Personal Growth into Country Gold with New Album ‘Hummingbird’]

Sporting a sparkling dress and backed by a five-piece band, Pearce treated the crowd to the latest single from Hummingbird. While there’s no pryo during her set, the red, orange, and yellow stage lights reflect the fiery energy of the tune.

Carly Pearce Discusses “Truck on Fire”

Earlier this month, Carly Pearce spoke to USA Today about the inspiration behind “Truck on Fire” and the fans’ reaction to it.

“Honestly, it’s not like ‘This guy did this to me and I took his truck and burned it down,’” she began. “There is that sentiment that I think is in especially us ladies where if you do us wrong, we want to seek revenge. And what is the dream scenario to get rid of something. Carrie Underwood keyed the car, I’m burning the truck down,” she added. “I think maybe that’s just the Kentucky side of me coming out for everybody.”

“It’s another form, to me, of giving girls an anthem of feeling strong. And I think that’s become so much of who I am and my duty as an artist,” Pearce revealed. “It’s fun to just see them singing along already.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images