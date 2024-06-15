3 Eternal Rock Songs by Weezer

The Los Angeles-born rock band Weezer came seemingly out of nowhere in the 1990s. When the group released its self-titled LP in 1994, that record—also known as the Blue Album—put them on alternative rock radio and MTV every few minutes. With a cerebral vibe and songs that packed a nuanced punch, the group quickly became beloved by legions of fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

And in the wake of all of that success, Weezer boast songs that have since stood the test of time. Here below, we wanted to dive into a trio of such tunes. Three songs that showcase the band’s knack for catchy lyrics and soul-stirring sounds. Indeed, these are three eternal rock songs from Weezer.

[RELATED: ‘Tis The SZNZ for Weezer]

“Buddy Holly” from Weezer (1994)

Sometimes a music video can become even more famous than the song itself and while Weezer’s “Buddy Holly” song is an all-timer from the 1990s, this music video inspired by the famous sitcom Happy Days blew people’s minds upon its release in the middle of the decade. The television show had been in reruns for so long that people from all generations naturally adored it. And to take advantage of that for a music video and song named after a 1950s rocker was genius. But visuals aside, this head-bobbing buzzy track remains part of the zeitgeist thanks to its catchy chorus and heavy power chords. On it, Weezer sings,

What’s with these homies, dissing my girl?

Why do they gotta front?

What did we ever do to these guys

That made them so violent?



Woo-hoo

But you know I’m yours

Woo-hoo

And I know you’re mine

Woo-hoo

(And that’s for all time)



Ooh-wee-hoo, I look just like Buddy Holly

Oh-oh, and you’re Mary Tyler Moore

I don’t care what they say about us anyway

I don’t care about that

“Undone – The Sweater Song” from Weezer (1994)

The first single from the band’s debut album, this song was so strange upon its release in 1994 that it made people listen closer to the radio speakers. Is he really talking about a sweater? Turns out, vocalist Rivers Cuomo was really talking about a sweater and its potential destruction. The song was just strange enough to get people to listen and just rocking enough to keep their attention. The track portended a great future for the band that indeed came to fruition. Now, it’s remembered as the song that made it all possible and quite possibly the most famous song about sweaters! On the track, Cuomo sings,

If you want to destroy my sweater (whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa)

Hold this thread as I walk away (as I walk away)

Watch me unravel, I’ll soon be naked

Lying on the floor

Lying on the floor

I’ve come undone



If you want to destroy my sweater (whoa, whoa, whoa)

Hold this thread as I walk away (as I walk away)

Watch me unravel, I’ll soon be naked

Lying on the floor

Lying on the floor

I’ve come undone

“Say It Ain’t So” from Weezer (1994)

A song with an opening riff that so many young guitar players try to learn when they first pick up their instrument, this track is a quintessential alternative rock track from the 1990s. Droning, dour, and full of electric instrumentation. The song has to do with divorce, another emotional topic that came to prominence in the 1990s. Cuomo’s parents had split over his father’s alcoholism and, seeing a beer in his home fridge, he thought his mother and stepfather would also split over the same issue. With this in mind, he wrote the hit track. On it, Cuomo sings,

Dear daddy, I write you

In spite of years of silence

You’ve cleaned up, found Jesus

Things are good, or so I hear

This bottle of Steven’s awakens ancient feelings

Like father, stepfather

The son is drowning in the flood

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



Say it ain’t so

Your drug is a heartbreaker



Say it ain’t so

My love is a life taker

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images