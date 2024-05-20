3 Eternal White Stripes Songs that Have Stood the Test of Time

The Detroit-born rock group known for its buzzy guitars, simple-yet-astonishing drum lines and red and white aesthetic, The White Stripes might just be the most important rock group of the past 25 years. Formed by Jack and Meg White, former spouses-turned-friends, the pounding duo has turned the rudimentary into rarefied air.

Videos by American Songwriter

And along the way, some of their songs have become iconic—even eternal. Here below, we wanted to dive into a trio of songs from the duo that have truly stood the test of time and that, we believe, will continue to. Indeed, these are three eternal White Stripes songs.

[RELATED: How The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” Became a Universal Sports Anthem]

“Seven Nation Army” from Elephant (2003)

Incredibly, this popular song is only growing with time. Released on the band’s 2003 album Elephant, the track was a hit in the moment, complete with a mesmerizing music video. But in the 20-plus years since, the offering has only increased its footprint—thanks, in large part, to sports stadiums, which blare the song like a war chant at opportune moments. The signature guitar line has become the new tribal vocal line, giving “Seven Nation Army” an even bigger life than when it was released. And on the song, Jack White sings,

I’m gonna fight ’em off

A seven nation army couldn’t hold me back

They’re gonna rip it off

Takin’ their time right behind my back

And I’m talkin’ to myself at night

Because I can’t forget

Back and forth through my mind

Behind a cigarette

And the message comin’ from my eyes

Says, “Leave it alone”

“Ball and Biscuit” from Elephant (2003)

The song that opened one of the best movies of the 21st century (The Social Network), this track also comes from the band’s star-making 2003 album Elephant. And just like “Seven Nation Army,” it features a now-iconic guitar riff, made only even more popular thanks to the film it’s become synonymous with. On the perfect blues-rock offering, Jack White sings of love and courtship in between blistering solos,

It’s quite possible that I’m your third man, girl

But it’s a fact that I’m the seventh son

It’s quite possible that I’m your third man, girl

But it’s a fact that I’m the seventh son

And right now, you could care less about me

But soon enough, you will care by the time I’m done



Let’s have a ball and a biscuit, sugar

And take our sweet little time about it

Let’s have a ball, girl

And take our sweet little time about it

Tell everybody in the place to just get out

We’ll get clean together

And I’ll find me a soapbox where I can shout it

“We’re Going to Be Friends” from White Blood Cells (2002)

A song of pure friendship, this track comes from the 2002 album White Blood Cells. It recalls something nearly every person can relate to, meeting that special pal of yours on the first day of school way back in childhood. The song earned even more popularity thanks to its usage in the 2004 comedy film Napoleon Dynamite, which is another work about the value of close kinship. On the song, Jack White sings,

Fall is here, hear the yell

Back to school, ring the bell

Brand new shoes, walking blues

Climb the fence, books and pens

I can tell that we are gonna be friends

I can tell that we are gonna be friends



Walk with me, Suzy Lee

Through the park and by the tree

We will rest upon the ground

And look at all the bugs we found

Safely walk to school without a sound

Safely walk to school without a sound

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Redferns