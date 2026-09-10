3 Famous Country Songs That Pushed the Genre Somewhere New

These three country songs helped push the genre into new territory in their era. From establishing the “Nashville Sound” to moving away from it completely, these songs represent major shifts in country music history. These songs pushed the genre down new paths, giving different eras their titular sound.

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“Crazy” — Patsy Cline

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Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” helped establish the “Nashville Sound”. Written by Willie Nelson, this track was a cornerstone of the genre in the 1960s and beyond. It replaced country’s rootsy, rough-around-the-edges origins with a glamorous sheen. Blending pop appeal, this song was one of country’s tickets to the big time.

“I knew / You’d love me as long as you wanted / And then someday / You’d leave me for somebody new,” the lyrics read. This track, both lyrically and musically, had a glitzy quality. “Crazy” helped make country into a major commercial force.

“Redneck Woman” — Gretchen Wilson

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Moving ahead several decades, we have another major shift in country music’s history, “Redneck Woman”. Gretchen Wilson stood in opposition to Cline’s track. Instead of being a heartbroken artist resigned to that feeling, Wilson dared to be reckless and a little unflattering.

“Well, I ain’t never been the Barbie Doll type / No, I can’t swig that sweet champagne / I’d rather drink beer all night / In a tavern or in a honky-tonk / Or on a four-wheel-drive tailgate,” the lyrics read. This Wilson song helped give female country artists the license to be as rough-and-tumble as their male counterparts, changing the industry from then on out.

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

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Lastly, we have a more recent shift with “Old Town Road”. This song broke the conventions of country. Despite being a bit of a parody, the hip-hop infusion this song boasted opened a can of worms that the country genre has capitalized on greatly.

“I got the horses in the back / Horse tack is attached / Hat is matte black / Got the boots that’s black to match,” the lyrics to this pop culture giant read. Whether it was this song’s doing or not, country has been steadily moving towards a hip-hop/pop fusion over the last several years. This song marked or represented that stark shift we’re enjoying now.

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