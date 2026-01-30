3 Famous Musicians Who Were on ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Soundtrack (and I Bet You Had No Idea)

The Lord Of The Rings soundtrack will always be legendary. It’s a gorgeous collection of new age and pop classics that still hit so well today. And, believe it or not, quite a few famous names contributed to that soundtrack. Some of those big names might just surprise you, too. Let’s look at just a few famous musicians who contributed to the early 2000s soundtracks for the film franchise The Lord Of The Rings.

Enya

You might not have known that she contributed to the soundtrack of this fantasy film franchise. But I bet you aren’t surprised. I can’t think of a musician more well-suited for music in Lord Of The Rings than Irish singer and composer Enya. Her most noteworthy contribution to the film franchise is “May It Be”. That song can be found in the 2001 film The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring. This beautiful new age classic was written and performed by Enya and nominated for several major awards. Enya famously performed “May It Be” at the Academy Awards in 2002. Despite being known for being a bit reclusive, Enya was ecstatic about contributing music to the film soundtrack after being approached by director Peter Jackson.

Annie Lennox

The incomparable Annie Lennox, best known for her work in new wave and the outfit Eurythmics, contributed to the soundtrack for the 2003 film series finale The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King. Specifically, Lennox contributed the epic pop-meets-new-age tune “Into The West” to the soundtrack. The composition was written by Lennox and songwriters Fran Walsh and Howard Shore. LOTR megafans might remember this song as the closing credits track. “Into The West” earned three prestigious awards after its feature in the film, including an Academy Award for Best Original Song, a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media, and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Liv Tyler

Yep, Arwen herself contributed to the soundtrack of the film series. Though, you might have missed it if you didn’t experience the extended edition of The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King. The song in question is “The Houses Of Healing”. The track was originally written for The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers. However, when the creators could not find a place to put it, they included it in the extended cut of Return Of The King. The song features the London Philharmonic Orchestra doing what they do best, with Liv Tyler providing vocals.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Shutterstock