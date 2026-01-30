On This Day in 1961, Patsy Cline Released a Single That Topped the Chart While She Was Recovering From a Near-Fatal Car Accident

On this day (January 30) in 1961, Patsy Cline released “I Fall to Pieces,” a song she initially didn’t want to record. Later in the year, it became her first No. 1 single. Moreover, it established Cline’s instantly recognizable vocal delivery and helped solidify the working relationship between her and producer Owen Bradley.

Cline released her debut single, “A Church, a Courtroom, Then Goodbye,” in 1955, and it failed to chart. The same would be true for most of her early output. The only outlier was “Walkin’ After Midnight,” which reached No. 2 on the country chart and No. 12 on the Hot 100 in early 1957. Her next single to reach either chart was “I Fall to Pieces” in 1961. It topped the country chart for two weeks in August and reached No. 12 on the Hot 100.

Penned by now-legendary songwriters Harlan Howard and Hank Cochran, “I Fall to Pieces” almost went to two different high-level artists. Brenda Lee was the first to pass on it, saying it was too country for her. Next, Roy Drusky turned it down because it was too feminine. Cline was initially the third artist to pass on the song. However, Owen Bradley urged her to cut it, knowing he’d found the perfect combination of song and artist. In the end, they compromised, releasing “I Fall to Pieces” as the A-side and backing it with “Lovin’ in Vain,” a song Cline actually wanted to record.

Patsy Cline Almost Died Before She Got Her First No. 1

In June 1961, Patsy Cline, her mother, and her brother were in a car accident that almost killed the rising star. When another car hit them head-on, Cline was thrown into the windshield. She suffered cuts to her face and head, among other injuries. Initially, doctors didn’t think she was going to live. Fortunately, they were wrong. She spent a month in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

“I Fall to Pieces” reached No. 1 on the country chart dated August 7 and stayed there for two weeks. Cline was still healing when she learned that she had earned her first chart-topper.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images