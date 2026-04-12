3 Famous Pop Songs That Feel Illegal To Skip

Some songs are unskippable. It’s a crime to do anything but settle in and jam out to this kind of song. The three timeless pop songs below all fall into that category. They have been hits for decades and show no signs of weathering. If you tried to touch the “skip” button when these come on, you’d massively disappoint whoever you’re with. They are just that good.

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“Toxic” — Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ “Toxic” is a banger of unparalleled proportions. Seldom has a pop song been as catchy as this one. The songwriters tapped into another level of pop hit-making with this. No matter who you are or what genres you like to listen to, there is no denying that “Toxic” is worthy of all its accolades.

The opening synth trill in this song has sent countless crowds into a tizzy. Like all truly iconic intros, it’s all that’s needed to orient the listener to what they are about to hear. After this intro, you’re locked in, ready to sing along to the chorus: “With a taste of your lips, I’m on a ride / You’re toxic, I’m slippin’ under.” It’s impossible not to stay for the duration of this hit.

Songfacts: Toxic | Britney Spears Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic features a mashup of “Toxic” and the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” The majority of the film’s soundtrack contains covers of Elvis tunes by contemporary artists, including the film’s star Austin Butler, along with the King’s own vintage recordings. Although it doesn’t appear on the album, the movie’s inclusion of the pop mix is a bit of a head scratcher.

“Dancing Queen” — ABBA

ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” is a perfectly crafted pop hit. It’s danceable and nostalgic, checking multiple boxes for listeners. If you skip “Dancing Queen,” it doesn’t go down lightly. And why would you? This disco staple has everything you could possibly want in a song.

Everyone loves this hit, which is indicative of ABBA’s golden run in the pop scene. It always has its time and place, and couldn’t fall out of popularity if it tried.

“Teenage Dream” — Katy Perry

Katy Perry had an unparalleled run in the 2010s. Her level of hitmaking was almost too strong to believe. One hit released during this time was “Teenage Dream.” Perry hit the jackpot with this love song. Even today, it feels fresh and completely un-skippable. “But things were kinda heavy, you brought me to life / Now every February, you’ll be my Valentine, Valentine,” are lyrics almost everyone can sing along to.

In fact, this song has only gotten even more enticing with age. Now it has a sense of nostalgia that draws listeners back. The double whammy of growing into classic status and a timeless melody makes this song a must-listen.

(Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)