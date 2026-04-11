Luke Combs Scores His 20th No. 1 Hit With a Song He Wrote About Missing His Future Wife

Luke Combs just scored his 20th No. 1 with his song “Sleepless In A Hotel Room”, which appears on his new album, The Way I Am.

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The country singer-songwriter first shared a clip of himself singing the unreleased song on social media back in 2020. At the time, Combs had just married his girlfriend of over 4 years, Nicole Hocking.

He explained in the caption that “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” was inspired by the feeling of missing someone you love while being on the road.

“Trying to take a nap before my Billboard Music Awards performance tonight, and I couldn’t sleep. It reminded me of this song I wrote a few months ago, right before everything shut down,” he shared. “Had this idea one night when I was missing Nicole Hocking, like I am right now. Hope y’all dig this preview of it. Wrote it with Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana.”

On January 7th of this year, Combs released the song while announcing his next full-length project.

“I’m really glad you guys love that song, I’ve loved that song for a long time,” Combs shared of “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” on Instagram.

From “Beautiful Crazy” to Now

Combs and Hocking first met in 2016 at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Then, in August of 2020, the couple tied the knot.

Shortly after getting engaged to Nicole in November of 2018, Combs released “Beautiful Crazy”. The song would go on to become one of the most enduring hits of his career. Similar to “Sleepless In A Hotel Room”, the song had first caught fans’ attention on Facebook two years prior.

Combs later explained in a 2021 interview that he had just started hanging out with Nicole when he penned the hit with songwriters Wyatt Durrette and Robert Williford.

“My buddy Wyatt Durrette had sent me this little poem thing and said, ‘Is this something?’ and it was ‘Crazy Beautiful’ or something,” Combs explained. “The next time we wrote together I had just started hanging out with Nicole and had this overflow of feelings about her, so when I started writing, the lines just came out of the things that we did.”

Songfacts: Sleepless In A Hotel Room | Luke Combs “Sleepless in a Hotel Room” appears as track 13 on Combs’ 22-track project, The Way I Am. The album toggles between life at home and life on the road, with Combs producing alongside Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, the same team behind his 2024 album Fathers & Sons.

“Beautiful Crazy” would go on to win CMA Song of the Year in 2019. In a flashback post on social media, Combs thanked fans for all the love for the country hit.

“Talk about crazy…” he wrote in 2020. “It was four years ago today that I shared ‘Beautiful Crazy’ with y’all for the first time. I had just written the song for my fiancée Nicole Hocking and wanted to see what y’all thought. Y’all made the video go viral, and the rest is history. Thank y’all!”

Now that Combs has just gotten his 20th No. 1 with “Sleepless In A Hotel Room”, it’s crazy to look back and see how far he’s come.

Photo By: Robby Klein / Sacks & Co.